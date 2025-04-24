From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State government has directed herders to vacate all farm settlements to prevent crop destruction, as announced by Justice Aderonke Aderemi (retd), Chairperson of the Oyo State Rule of Law Enforcement Authority (OYRLEA), in a press statement on Thursday.

OYRLEA, established by Governor Seyi Makinde in April 2024 and inaugurated in August 2024, enforces laws on environmental protection, road traffic, and open rearing and grazing. Aderemi clarified that farm settlements are designated for crop farming, not livestock grazing. “It is illegal to graze cows, sheep, goats, or chickens on any farm settlement in Oyo State,” she stated, urging herders to comply.

Aderemi emphasised that the rule of law applies to all, regardless of tribe or affiliation. “Whoever violates grazing or related laws will face the full weight of the law,” she warned. OYRLEA aims to ensure an orderly, safe, and clean state, aligning with Makinde’s vision.

The authority will enforce anti-open grazing, environmental, sanitation, and traffic laws, acting as the state’s “new sheriff”. Mobile courts and tribunals are positioned to prosecute offenders, with legal counsel available for defence or bail applications. Violators face fines or jail terms.

Aderemi noted the government’s sole authority to appoint OYRLEA board members, dismissing claims of entitlement by individuals or groups. She reaffirmed OYRLEA’s commitment to rigorous enforcement for the state’s benefit.