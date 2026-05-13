Oyo APC leaders rally behind Alli as consensus guber candidate

By Oluseye Ojo

Leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State on Wednesday moved to solidify the party’s 2027 governorship calculations as they formally adopted Sharafadeen Alli as the consensus candidate ahead of the party’s primary election.

The high-powered stakeholders’ meeting, held at the Prof. Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, drew influential party elders, serving and former lawmakers, political appointees and grassroots leaders from across the state, signalling what many observers described as a major step in the APC’s preparations to reclaim power in Oyo State.

Speaking on behalf of the party leaders, Pa Alarape Jolaoso said the adoption of Senator Alli followed the age-long progressive tradition, whereby party elders and stakeholders harmonised interests and arrived at candidates through consensus for the overall stability of the party.

He disclosed that the leaders acted based on directives from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whom he said had endorsed Senator Alli as the preferred consensus candidate of the APC in Oyo State.

According to him, the decision was reached after extensive consultations among party leaders and stakeholders across the state.

Senator Ayoade Adeseun, who represented Oyo Central in the Senate from 2011 to 2015, said those who initially doubted the position of the party leaders had now been vindicated by unfolding developments within the APC.

He expressed confidence that Alli would emerge victorious even if the party eventually opted for a direct primary election, stressing that the lawmaker enjoys widespread support among party members and stakeholders across the state.

He urged APC members to close ranks and avoid actions capable of creating division within the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Adeseun also appealed to aggrieved party faithful to sheathe their swords in the interest of unity and electoral victory, insisting that collective efforts would be needed for the APC to dislodge the ruling party in the state.

A prominent APC chieftain, Fatai Ibikunle, recalled that some party members had earlier accused the leaders of spreading falsehood after they disclosed that President Tinubu supported Alli’s emergence.

He said recent events had, however, confirmed that the leaders acted in line with directives from the party hierarchy and remained truthful in their position.

Adeseun further disclosed that the Oyo APC State Executive Committee and other critical stakeholders had already been briefed on the development, declaring that Senator Alli remained the party’s consensus governorship candidate.

According to him, the leaders chose loyalty to the party and its collective interest above personal ambition and individual political considerations.

Also speaking, Pa Adisa Gbayawu invoked a Yoruba proverb to underscore the importance of respecting constituted authority, stressing that directives from party leadership must be obeyed and protected for the stability of the APC.

Several other stakeholders at the gathering, including Senator Brimoh Yusuff, Aderemi Oseni, Segun Taiwo and Sola Ogunbode, described Senator Alli as a loyal, dependable and committed party man capable of providing purposeful leadership for Oyo State.

Others who addressed the gathering included Tajudeen Abisodun, who spoke on behalf of National Assembly members; Yekeen Popoola for former council chairmen; and Ibrahim Bolomope for former state lawmakers.

Responding to the endorsement, Senator Alli expressed appreciation to President Tinubu; former First Lady of Oyo State, Florence Ajimobi; former APC governorship candidate, Teslim Folarin; Oyo APC chairman, Moses Alake Adeyemo; and other party leaders for the confidence reposed in him.

He also acknowledged the support of Senator Yunus Akintunde (Oyo Central), who is seeking re-election, as well as a member of the House of Representatives, Aderemi Oseni, who is aspiring for the Oyo South senatorial seat.

Alli pledged to work towards building a greater Oyo State if elected, promising to ensure that residents and party faithful would enjoy meaningful dividends of democracy.

He assured party leaders and supporters that he would not betray the confidence reposed in him, while calling on members to intensify mobilisation efforts for APC candidates ahead of the next general election.

The meeting attracted an array of notable APC leaders and stakeholders, including Pa MKO Laoye, Pa Olu Akintola, Alhaji Mojeed Olaoya, Dr Tunji Olanipekun, Chief Francis Babalola, Alhaja Tinuade Adigun, Apostle Aderounmu, Shina Alabi and Chief Yemi Aderibigbe.

Also present were Akeem Adeyemi, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, Akin Alabi, Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala, Mrs Folake Olunloyo, Chief Akinyemi Akinlabi, Adewale Adeoye, Mr Omilabu Ghandi, Asimiyu Alarape and Mrs Mojibade Adetona, among several other party stalwarts from across Oyo State.