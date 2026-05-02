Oyebamiji unveils “Prosper” 7-Point Agenda for Osun

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Bola Oyebamiji, has unveiled his 7-point agenda tagged “Prosper.”

Unveiling the manifesto before the media and different groups across the state in Osogbo, yesterday, Oyebamiji assured that the prosperity plan will be pursued “with seriousness and total commitment.”

Oyebamiji promised not to “dull” the reading of the budget before the State House of Assembly, saying the budget would be read openly for the people and made available.

Poverty alleviation, workers’ welfare and job creation: He pledged targeted social intervention programmes to reduce poverty and support vulnerable citizens.

Responsive, accountable and transparent governance: He promised people-centred leadership, transparency, accountability, economic growth and empowerment.

The agenda includes opportunities for SMEs, youth, and women, with plans to strengthen the Osun State Investment Promotion Agency to drive investment.

Security, safety and social protection: Oyebamiji said he will strengthen collaboration with security agencies and support community-based security initiatives.

Productive agriculture and rural development: He promised Agro-Industrial clusters and modern farm settlements, with farmers supported through access to technology, training, and finance.

Education, skills development and healthcare: He promised to modernise education infrastructure, strengthen technical and vocational training, and recruit, train, and support teachers.

He promised “Renewed infrastructure, culture and tourism, improved road networks, power supply, and water systems, with targeted infrastructure development for each local government.”

Oyebamiji described the manifesto as a commitment to lead with integrity, govern with purpose, and deliver meaningful development across all sectors of Osun state.