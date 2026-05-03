Over 30 traditional rulers in Osun rally support for Tinubu

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo
More than 30 traditional rulers from the Osun West Senatorial District have unanimously agreed to support the second-term ambition of President Bola Tinubu.
The monarchs gathered on Sunday at the palace of the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, where they commended President Tinubu for approving the 90.9km Osogbo–Iwo–Ibadan road project.
Among those in attendance were the Akire of Ikire-Ile, the Alara of Ara, the Olu of Ile-Ogbo, the Olojudo of Ido-Osun, the Alawo of Awo, the Olowu of Telemu, the Olu of Akinleye, the Oloja of Agberire, the Olu of Oshunwoyin, the Asero of Isero, the Oori of Olori, the Alauje of Auje, the Olu of Ilota, the Olu of Sohungbe, the Ola of Ajagunlaase, the Ologburo of Ogburo, the Olukitibi of Kitibi, the Alabudo of Abudo, and the Olu-Gbelepawo of Gbelepawo, amongst others.
In the text of an address read by the Oluwo, the traditional rulers lamented the long-standing abandonment of the roads by successive governments and expressed their gratitude to Tinubu for the recent approval.
They recalled that the Osogbo–Iwo axis had been neglected for nearly 10 years prior to the Oluwo’s enthronement in 2015. This neglect forced commuters to use an alternative route through Ogbaagbaa to Awo, which reportedly extended travel times to approximately three hours, compared to the usual journey of less than one hour.
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The Oluwo stated that he personally cleared overgrown areas, mobilised materials—including cement—and rehabilitated dilapidated sections over a four-month period until the road was reopened. He also noted a further intervention on the Iwo–Ibadan road in 2018 when the route had become nearly impassable.
He further explained that in 2022, the then Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, and the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, collaborated to split the road project into two sections. It was subsequently awarded to Peculiar Ultimate Nigeria Limited, though progress was hindered by a change in government.
The Oluwo noted that the federal government later took over the project, with President Tinubu granting formal approval during a Federal Executive Council meeting on Thursday, 30 April 2026.
Urging his fellow monarchs to return to their respective domains to educate their subjects on the importance of Tinubu’s re-election, the Oluwo remarked that the current celebrations represented only “the tip of the iceberg”.
He described President Tinubu as a “performing number one citizen” dedicated to improving the lives of the people. He called on the traditional rulers to “blow the trumpet” of the president’s achievements and to mobilise massive support for his second-term bid.
“I challenge all of us to go back to our domains to inform our subjects of the significance of having our son at the helm of affairs. We should enlighten them on why Tinubu should be re-elected. What we gather to celebrate here may be the tip of the iceberg should we support his re-election bid,” the Oluwo said.