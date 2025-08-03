From Kenneth Udeh

The Orji Uzor Kalu (OUK) Movement has dismissed the August 2, 2025 communiqué issued by a group of supposed Ohafia stakeholders, describing its signatories as political lightweights with no electoral value and accusing them of attempting to mislead the public ahead of the 2027 Abia North Senatorial race.

In a statement issued on Sunday and signed by the OUK Movement Chairman in Arochukwu LGA, Hon. Precious Ngwu, the group said the individuals behind the communiqué were “political jesters” aligned with opposition parties, namely the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), and working in the interest of a desperate political actor seeking attention.

Ngwu noted that many of the attendees at the so-called stakeholders’ meeting were former state commissioners with little or no legacy to their names, and pointed out that the majority had lost their polling units in the last election.

“These individuals are impostors who lack relevance in their wards and LGAs,” Ngwu said. “They are not APC members, and their allegiance lies with political parties that were soundly rejected by the people in 2023.”

Addressing claims of marginalization in Abia North’s senatorial representation, Ngwu countered that Ohafia Local Government Area has historically enjoyed significant political opportunities and federal representation. He cited the past Senate representation of Senator Onyeka Okoroafor from Abiriba, Ohafia, and the extensive public service of the late Ojo Maduekwe, who served in multiple federal roles for over 16 years.

He added that the same Ohafia has, in recent times, produced key figures in Abia politics, including two consecutive Deputy Governors with a combined 12-year tenure, former Speakers Rt. Hon. Arua Arunsi and Rt. Hon. Ude Oko Chukwu, former Deputy Speaker Ifeanyi Uchendu, and the current House of Representatives member for Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency. The area also currently holds the governorship of Abia State, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), and numerous other high-level positions.

Ngwu described Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as the “Ikenga of Ohafia” and a “developmental juggernaut,” outlining his tangible contributions to the area. These include major road and electricity projects in Nkporo Okwe, road construction in Abiriba, and the Ebem–Asaga–Ndi Ibe–Amuma–Okon–Amangwu Ohafia road considered a landmark achievement from his days as governor. Ongoing projects in Ndi Orieke, Isiugwu, and Ndi Uduma Awoke, along with the renovation and construction of over 50 schools in the LGA, were also highlighted.

“Outside of Profs. Eni Njoku and Kalu Ezera, no individual compares to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu in developmental impact for the people of Ohafia,” Ngwu declared.

He dismissed notions of zoning as a basis for 2027 and beyond, asserting that performance and competence should be the determinants of leadership.

“It is not a crime for Senator Kalu to seek re-election beyond 2031. What matters is capacity, delivery, and the people’s will not sectional entitlement or manufactured grievances,” he said.

Ngwu concluded by calling on the people of Abia North to reject divisive politics and remain focused on unity, progress, and quality representation.