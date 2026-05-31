Otti govt’s commitment to sustained investment in sports

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti has restated the commitment of his administration to sustain investment in sports infrastructure, youth development programmes, and talent discovery initiatives.

Governor Otti stated this while speaking during the grand finale of the maiden edition of the Abia Soccer Fest, organized by the state government.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Ikechukwu Emetu, Governor Otti described the tournament as a celebration of talent, unity, friendship, and the limitless potential of Abia youths.

Otti said the Abia Soccer Fest had once again demonstrated the unifying power of sports in promoting healthy competition, youth engagement, and community development across the 17 Local Government Areas of the State.

He commended the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for their collaboration in organizing the tournament.

The Governor noted that beyond football, the competition stimulated economic activities, created opportunities for local businesses and vendors, and positively engaged young people across the state.

“The tournament has equally provided a platform for football scouts and talent managers to identify emerging talents from grassroots communities”.

Otti commended the participating teams for their discipline, resilience, and outstanding sportsmanship throughout the competition.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Uzo Nwachukwu, had earlier described the tournament as an avenue for talent hunt, noting that it successfully encouraged massive youth participation from the grassroots.

Nwachukwu disclosed that about 59 football talents were identified during the competition, adding that arrangements had been concluded to organize exhibition matches for the selected players where international scouts could come to pick them.

The Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Nwadinma Ananaba, described the tournament as a practical demonstration of the government’s commitment to empowering youths through sports, agriculture, technology, and skill acquisition initiatives.

Ananaba revealed that international scouts from France, Serbia, and the Czech Republic were expected in the state soon to assess outstanding players discovered during the competition, with prospects of securing professional football opportunities for them in Europe and other international clubs.

The Secretary, Local Organizing Committee (LOC) and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Lady Oge Maduka appreciated Governor Alex Otti for inspiring young people to pursue sports through his youth friendly policies.

Lady Maduka congratulated all the participants in the Abia FEST and challenged them not to give up.

Aba South Local Government Area defeated Ukwa West Local Government Area 2–1 to emerge champions of the maiden Abia Soccer Fest.