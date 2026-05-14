Oshiomhole: Atiku now APC’s best campaign manager ahead of 2027

The senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, has said divisions among opposition leaders are strengthening the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Oshiomhole argued that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has inadvertently become what he described as the APC’s “best campaign manager” due to his criticisms of fellow opposition figures.

“You mean that APC would be worried about which of the parties now… ADC? I saw Atiku. Atiku is now our best campaign manager because he is attacking Obi, and I see Obi attacking Amaechi. I see Amaechi say Obi is a regional player, Atiku is a regional player, and he is the only national player, but he didn’t tell us what his ward unit looks like,” Oshiomhole said.

He added that internal disagreements among opposition politicians would weaken any coalition effort against President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

“So, the opposition can have their dreams, but they will be defeated flatly because nobody believes them. They have to speak to the new policies that they would reverse, whether they would reverse taxation, reverse fuel subsidy removal, student loans, or reverse any of those bold decisions that President Tinubu has taken,” he said.

Oshiomhole also accused opposition leaders of being driven mainly by ambition rather than a shared policy direction, insisting that the APC remains focused on economic reforms.

Nigeria’s political scene has been heating up ahead of the 2027 elections, with key opposition figures positioning themselves for a possible challenge to President Bola Tinubu.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, and former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi are among the major figures expected to shape the race.

There have also been shifting alliances, with discussions around coalition arrangements under platforms such as the African Democratic Congress (ADC), as opposition blocs continue to reorganise ahead of the polls.

Meanwhile, the APC has waived screening requirements for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the party’s primaries, a decision announced after its National Working Committee meeting.