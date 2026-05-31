Oriire abduction: Principal’s husband appeals for hostage rescue

From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The husband of the abducted principal of Community High School, Ahoro Esiele, Professor Wole Alamu, has made an emotional appeal to the Oyo State Government to intensify efforts to secure the release of his wife and other hostages abducted in the Oriire Local Government Area.

Professor Alamu, who spoke during Governor Seyi Makinde’s visit to the affected community on Saturday, described the ordeal as heartbreaking and overwhelming, saying the uncertainty surrounding the fate of the captives had left him devastated.

In a voice laden with emotion, the university don said he was struggling to cope with the situation and appealed for support in ensuring the safe return of the abducted teachers and schoolchildren.

“It is very disheartening and depressing. I don’t know what to do,” he said repeatedly, reflecting the anguish being experienced by families of those still in captivity.

His appeal came as Governor Makinde visited L.A. Basic School, Ahoro Esiele, to sympathise with families and relatives of the victims and reassure them of the government’s commitment to securing their release.

The governor said his administration would continue to deploy every available resource to ensure the safe return of the abducted teachers and children, urging residents to cooperate with security agencies and avoid engaging in blame games between the federal and state governments.

According to Makinde, the focus should remain on rescuing the victims rather than assigning responsibility for the incident.

“Don’t cry. I have come here today because of you. You installed this government. I want to let you know that this government is responsible for you. By the grace of God and your cooperation, we will bring back our children and the teachers,” the governor said.

He added that the abduction had deeply affected him and disclosed that he had been holding security meetings twice daily since the incident occurred, while working closely with relevant security agencies to facilitate the victims’ rescue.

Makinde also noted that some operatives of the Western Security Network, Amotekun, had previously lost their lives while combating insecurity in the state, stressing that security personnel were making significant sacrifices to protect lives and property.

The governor described the abduction of underage children as a particularly disturbing development, saying the actions of the kidnappers were cruel, unacceptable and inhumane, regardless of any grievances they might claim to have.

Also speaking during the visit, Mrs Funmilayo Ojo, whose daughter-in-law and four grandchildren are among those held captive, and Mr Aliu Saidi, a relative of one of the victims, joined Professor Alamu in pleading with the governor to do everything possible to secure the release of their loved ones.

Following the public meeting, Governor Makinde held a private session with families of the abducted pupils and teachers to discuss ongoing rescue efforts and further reassure them of the government’s commitment to bringing the victims home safely.

The visit was attended by political leaders, traditional rulers, religious leaders, community stakeholders, security chiefs and senior government officials, who all expressed solidarity with the affected families as efforts continued to secure the release of the abductees.