Opposition’s crisis proves Tinubu’s camp is stronger — Bwala

By Lawrence Agbo

Special Adviser on Policy Communications to President Bola Tinubu, Daniel Bwala, has said the ongoing Opposition’s crisis and defections show that the ruling APC remains politically stronger ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking on Politics Today, Bwala mocked the opposition over what he described as constant movement between political parties, saying their internal instability reflects weakness rather than strategy.

According to him, opposition politicians have been “jumping about like table tennis,” as they struggle to defend their shifting political alliances and repeated defections.

“The opposition have been jumping about like table tennis. A few days ago, you saw them fighting each other from left and right on different television stations,” he said.

He added that many of the same politicians are now moving across different parties and trying to justify why they have changed platforms within a short period.

“Some of them are going left, right and centre, trying now to eat their words and explaining why they have to be changing political parties within two months,” Bwala stated.

Responding to a question on why the opposition appears unable to gain political breathing space under President Tinubu’s administration, Bwala suggested that the ruling party’s stability and Tinubu’s political strength were major factors.

He argued that the president remains confident about any possible challengers ahead of 2027, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, and former Rivers governor Rotimi Amaechi.

Asked which of those names could make Tinubu lose sleep if they appeared on the ballot, Bwala dismissed the idea that any of them posed a serious threat.

“All of them are familiar customers to Asiwaju, including the one who didn’t contest as a presidential candidate in the primaries, Rotimi Amaechi,” he said.

“He defeated them in 2023 when the odds were against him,” Bwala added.

The presidential aide maintained that the repeated disagreements and defections among opposition figures only strengthen the position of the APC, as voters are likely to see the ruling party as more stable and organised.