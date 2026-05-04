Ooni installs Yoruba Council president as Sooko Agoriesin of Ile-Ife

04 May 2026 8:07 am WAT

Tokunbo2 By
Google LogoFollow Us on Google
Ooni installs Yoruba Council president as Sooko Agoriesin of Ile-Ife

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has installed the President of the Yoruba Council Worldwide, Aare Oladotun Hassan, as the Sooko Agoriesin of Ile-Ife.

The installation, which took place at Wanikin House and the Ogbooru Amodo Ruling House at the weekend, was confirmed in a statement released yesterday by Otunba Moses Olafare, the Director of Media and Public Affairs at the Ooni’s Palace.

According to the statement, traditional rites and royal blessings were performed by palace priests and Yoruba cultural custodians in accordance with Ile-Ife customs.

The statement noted that the Sooko Agoriesin title holds a strategic place in the Ile-Ife traditional hierarchy and is tied to qualities such as loyalty, service, courage, and a commitment to preserving Yoruba heritage and values.

Other News

Speaking to journalists shortly after the ceremony, Hassan thanked God for the honour and appreciated the Ooni for considering him worthy of the title. He described the installation as a call to greater service to humanity, the Yoruba nation, and the throne of Oduduwa, while reaffirming his loyalty and allegiance to the Ooni of Ife.

Hassan also explained that the role of Sooko represents honour and responsibility within the palace system and is historically regarded as a lieutenant to the Ooni, with a potential pathway to higher leadership—though ultimate authority remains with the Oonirisa.

He stated that he would work to promote peace, cultural preservation, youth empowerment, and humanitarian activities to improve people’s well-being. He further noted that his task would be to ensure that the legacies of his forefathers—service, generosity, courage, and humanitarianism—are preserved for future generations.

The Ooni urged Hassan to uphold the integrity of the title and remain dedicated to serving the palace, the Yoruba people, and humanity. He described Hassan as a committed Yoruba ambassador whose work in cultural advocacy, youth mobilisation, and national development has earned recognition both locally and internationally.

The ceremony attracted traditional chiefs, palace officials, cultural enthusiasts, members of the Yoruba Council Worldwide, and dignitaries from across Nigeria.

Tags:

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians can now earn as much as $15,000-$25,000 with premium domains. You decide if you want payment in Naira or US Dollars. Be sure to ask for evidence and proof of people benefitting daily from this. CLICK HERE TO START

Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Follow The Sun Newspaper

Get live updates & exclusive stories delivered straight to your phone.

WhatsApp Channel Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram

Latest News

Related News