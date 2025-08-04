By John Ogunsemore

Human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju said Peter Obi’s single-term presidency promise will fall on the deaf ears of Northerners even if his vow is made in a shrine.

Adeyanju stated this following Obi’s Sunday statement in which he committed to serving for one term if voted as president in 2027.

The 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) declared the pledge as “sacrosanct”.

The former Anambra governor made the promise following insinuations that electing him in 2027 could upset the rotational presidency arrangement between Southern and Northern Nigeria.

He said, “Indeed, history shows that the longer many African leaders remain in power, the more likely they are to be corrupted by it. Longevity in office is not a mark of success; rather, it is purposeful, accountable service — however brief — that defines true statesmanship.”

Obi added, “It is within this context that I reiterate my vow: I will serve only one term of four years if elected President. And that vow is sacrosanct.”

Reacting in a Facebook post, Adeyanju said Northerners would not believe that Obi would not seek a second term.

He said, “Even if Obi swears in a shrine to do one term, northerners will not believe or vote him.

“On southern Nigeria turn, if not GEJ, northerners will go with Tinubu for one more term.

“This is the only political reality in Nigeria today but those who know exactly what they are doing will still disagree.”