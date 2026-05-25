Ombugadu wins Nasarawa PDP governorship primaries

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially confirmed Dr David Emmanuel Ombugadu as the party’s candidate for the 2027 governorship election in the state.

The endorsement was announced on Sunday by the PDP member of the National Working Committee in charge of the primary election, Hon. Abdulmalik Danga, during a stakeholders’ meeting attended by party officials and delegates drawn from the three senatorial zones of the state.

The process was observed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), with the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state reportedly attending in person to monitor the exercise.

Speaking during the event, the Nasarawa State PDP Chairman, Joel Gimba, said the endorsement reflected the collective decision of party members and leaders across the state, stressing that the party remained united ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to him, the party was confident that Ombugadu remained the most credible candidate to lead the PDP into the governorship contest.

“We are united as a party and determined to reclaim Nasarawa State in 2027. The endorsement of Ombugadu is a reflection of the confidence the people and the party have in his leadership,” the chairman said.

In his remarks, Ombugadu expressed appreciation to party executives, stakeholders and supporters for the confidence reposed in him, assuring them of his commitment to the struggle ahead of the election.

He said the support shown by party members demonstrated that the PDP remained strong and connected to the people at the grassroots.

“I am still with the people and the people are still with me. Together, we will continue to work for the victory of our party in 2027,” Ombugadu stated.

The PDP governorship candidate also commended the leadership of the party at the national level, particularly Minister Nyesom Wike, for what he described as continued support and contributions to the growth of the party.

He further used the occasion to formally introduce his running mate for the 2027 governorship election, Hon. Yahaya Ohinoye, describing him as a dependable partner with the capacity to contribute to the development of Nasarawa State.

Party supporters at the gathering applauded the endorsement and pledged continued support for the PDP ahead of the next governorship election in the state.