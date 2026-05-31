Oluyede: I will accelerate Ekiti’s development if elected governor

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Dr Wole Oluyede, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the June 20 governorship election in Ekiti State, has expressed concern over the economic hardship facing the people of the state.

The candidate also lamented the condition of roads in Ado-Ekiti, the capital of the state, and argued that the resources used for the ongoing construction of the overhead bridge in the metropolis could have been invested in a ring road project that would better expand the city.

Oluyede made the remarks when he paid a courtesy visit to the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, where he sought the monarch’s blessings and unveiled his vision for the development of the state ahead of the governorship election.

Addressing the royal father and members of his council at the palace in Ado-Ekiti, Oluyede said he was delighted to be before the monarch, noting that he had spent part of his life in Ado-Ekiti.

He stated that he had practised medicine for decades and had actively participated in Ekiti politics for the past 16 years. According to him, his decision to contest the governorship election was driven by a desire to accelerate development in the state and improve the welfare of the people.

Oluyede further pledged to prioritise agriculture, describing the sector as critical to the economic growth and prosperity of the state.

In his response, the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, commended Ekiti people for their achievements in agriculture, engineering, medicine, education and other sectors.

He stressed the need for unity and cooperation among political actors and residents, noting that elections would ultimately determine the wishes of the people. The royal father also prayed for peace, harmony and divine guidance for all contestants and the state as a whole.

Speaking during the visit, Oluyede’s running mate, Hon Deji Ogunsakin, expressed gratitude to God and appreciated the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti for receiving the delegation. He prayed for victory at the polls and assured the monarch that a PDP administration would deliver a productive and people-oriented tenure if elected.

The Chairman of Ado Local Government, Hon Femi Odeyeni, also welcomed the PDP candidate and his entourage, expressing confidence in Oluyede’s chances in the election.

Similarly, representatives of the Fulani community in Odo Ado pledged their support for the PDP candidate, stressing that the Fulani people in the area were law-abiding citizens and should not be associated with criminal activities such as kidnapping and banditry.

The leader of the Hausa community at Shasha Market equally declared support for the PDP and its candidate.

Also speaking, the leader of the Ebira community, Ojo Seidu, said members of the community were solidly behind the PDP and would work towards the party’s success in the election.

A PDP chieftain, Mrs Fali Arije, urged residents to support Oluyede, assuring them that challenges such as multiple taxation would receive attention under a PDP government.

A female PDP leader described Oluyede as the candidate capable of providing quality leadership and making governance easier for the people of Ekiti State.

Another party chieftain, Sunday Anifowose (Sunshine), lamented the worsening economic situation and expressed confidence that a PDP administration would usher in a new beginning for Ekiti people.

The Chairman of the Okada Riders Association, Chief Afolabi, urged residents to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and support the PDP, describing the party as people-friendly.

Addressing supporters during the campaign rally in Odo Ado, Oluyede again appealed to voters to collect their PVCs, monitor their votes and ensure that party agents remained vigilant during the election. He promised improved development across the state and renewed support for agriculture.

“Go and collect your voters’ cards because that is the instrument we are going to use to chase the ruling APC government out.

“Cast your votes for the PDP so that we can sack this government in power. Please, stay vigilant during the election. Don’t let anybody snatch the ballot boxes. Ensure that ballot papers are counted before your very eyes.

“Polling agents, please stay with the ballot boxes. Shine your eyes and stand your ground.

“This Biodun Oyebanji government does not have your interest at heart. Teachers are crying. Market traders are not happy. Civil servants are lamenting. Even our monarchs are sad. Who then are the people enjoying this government?

“Vote for the PDP on June 20 so that we can chase the APC out.

“We will provide employment opportunities, quality education, accessible healthcare, massive agricultural interventions, empowerment among other benefits and we will all enjoy economic prosperity and democratic dividends together. We will all eat and be satisfied.”