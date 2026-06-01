Okiro, others laud Jimoh over Egbetokun conference hall project

By Christopher Oji

Former Inspector-General of Police, Mike Okiro, has commended the Lagos State Police Command for sustaining a culture of institutional respect and continuity following the construction and inauguration of a conference hall named after immediate past Inspector-General of Police, Dr. Kayode Egbetokun.

Speaking during the ceremony at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, at the weekend, Okiro described the gesture as a reflection of enduring professionalism within the Nigeria Police Force.

According to him, the gathering of serving and retired officers at the event symbolised unity and underscored the importance of recognising leadership contributions.

“This kind of initiative shows that the police is not just about enforcement but also about legacy, memory and institutional pride,” he said.

Okiro stressed that honouring leaders who contribute meaningfully to institutional development strengthens organisational values and encourages dedication among serving officers.

The Lagos State Police Command commissioned the modern conference hall in recognition of Egbetokun’s contributions to institutional development and policing reforms.

Stakeholders described the facility as a landmark project expected to enhance strategic planning, operational coordination, capacity building and administrative efficiency within the Command.

Several speakers at the event also commended Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Onikan, Olohundare Jimoh, under whose administration as Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, the project was conceived and substantially executed.

Retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Johnson Adenola, described Egbetokun as a leader whose impact would remain visible for years.

“Egbetokun has given his best and deserves commendation. You have written your name in gold and your legacy is being etched in stone,” he said.

Adenola described the facility as more than a physical structure, saying it reflected visionary leadership and institutional continuity.

He also praised Jimoh for sustaining the vision behind the project, urging serving officers to adopt a legacy-driven approach to leadership.

“Leadership is about impact that outlives your tenure,” he said.

Former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni (retd), also commended Egbetokun and Jimoh for their contributions to infrastructural development within the Force, noting that such initiatives improve morale and operational efficiency.

He emphasised the importance of proactive leadership, saying officers should take initiative rather than depend solely on government intervention.

Owoseni also called for increased government support for the police, stressing that improved welfare and infrastructure remain critical to effective policing.

The Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Abubakar Mustapha, said security agencies often operate under severe resource constraints and urged officers to become change-makers by initiating projects that improve welfare and operational effectiveness.

He described the conference hall as a commendable initiative and encouraged commanders to extend similar interventions to barracks to address accommodation challenges.

Responding, former Inspector-General of Police, Dr Kayode Egbetokun, expressed appreciation for the honour, describing the facility as a symbol of continuity and institutional progress.

“I am deeply humbled by this recognition. This conference hall represents what we can achieve when leadership, vision and commitment align for the good of the institution,” he said.

Egbetokun stressed that infrastructure development remained essential to modern policing, noting that effective performance depends largely on the quality of working environments and available tools.

He commended the Lagos State Police Command for sustaining developmental projects and urged officers to maximise the use of the facility.

AIG Olohundare Jimoh said the project formed part of efforts to improve operational coordination and strategic planning within the Command.

He explained that the decision to name the facility after Egbetokun was deliberate and aimed at preserving institutional memory while recognising leadership contributions.

“Leadership is about continuity. When you build structures that outlive you, you strengthen the institution rather than the individual,” he said.

Earlier, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Tijani Fatai, described the commissioning as a historic milestone in the Command’s history.

He said the facility would enhance strategic planning, operational coordination and administrative efficiency while serving as a centre for intellectual engagement and decision-making.

Fatai disclosed that the foundation stone for the project was laid on November 6, 2025, by Egbetokun and described its completion as proof of the commitment of police leadership to institutional growth and infrastructural development.

He also commended Jimoh for conceiving and executing the project, describing his contribution as invaluable.

The ceremony attracted serving and retired senior police officers, former Inspectors-General of Police, senior military officers and other stakeholders, who described the project as a milestone in institutional development and called for sustained investment in police infrastructure nationwide.