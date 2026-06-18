Oke-Oyi: Bandit attack alarm false – Kwara police

The Kwara State Police Command has dismissed as false and misleading a report alleging the presence of bandits in Oke-Oyi and other adjourning communities in Ilorin East Local Government Area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

She explained that at about 9:15 a.m., the command received reports of panic and commotion around Government Girls Secondary School, Oke-Oyi, following claims that suspected bandits had invaded the school premises.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Oke-Oyi Division, promptly mobilized personnel to the scene to assess the situation and ensure the safety of students, staff, and residents.

“Preliminary findings revealed that the alarm emanated from a woman who reportedly rushed into the school premises claiming that bandits had arrived in the area. The unverified claim triggered panic among students and teachers, resulting in a temporary disruption of academic activities.

“The Command’s assessment of the situation confirmed that the report was entirely false and without any factual basis. There was no bandit attack, no sighting of bandits, and no security breach within the school or anywhere in Oke-Oyi community or Kwara State,” the statement reads in part.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Adekimi Ojo condemned the spread of false security alerts capable of creating fear, panic, and public disorder.

He noted that the dissemination of unverified information, particularly on sensitive security matters, undermines public confidence and may divert critical security resources from genuine emergencies.

Meanwhile, the command stated that it had commenced efforts to identify the individual responsible for raising the false alarm.

“The person, upon identification, will be invited for questioning and made to face the full weight of the law in accordance with extant legal provisions relating to the spread of false information and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace,” the statement further reads.

Residents were urged to remain vigilant but calm and to refrain from spreading rumours or unverified security information.

“Members of the public are encouraged to verify security-related information through appropriate channels and promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest police formation,” the command stressed.