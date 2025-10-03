Sixxco Oil Ltd has announced the commencement of direct delivery of petroleum products from the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Company Ltd through the direct delivery scheme.

Trucks from Dangote have begun supplying fuel directly to the oil marketing firm, ensuring a stable and competitive supply, with the first batch arriving on September 30.

Sixxco Oil Ltd was appointed as a ‘strategic partner’ with Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical company for self collection and direct fuel delivery.

A statement by Hubert Ngoka, the Chief Executive Officer of Sixxco Oil Ltd, said the partnership enabled the oil firm to receive Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and other products directly from Dangote Refinery, thereby enhancing supply chain efficiency and ensuring a competitive supply of fuel to its affiliate filling stations and customers in the states Dangote commenced “Direct Delivery Scheme.”

Ngoka noted that this development is expected to provide Sixxco Oil Ltd’s affiliate stations with a competitive edge, allowing them to offer fuel at stable prices.

He said: “Sixxco Oil Ltd will receive Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and other petroleum products directly from the Dangote Refinery through Dangote CNG trucks

“The Strategic partnership will enable Sixxco Oil Ltd to supply fuel to its filling stations in Rivers State and its affiliate stations, including Wise Star, Atlantic Affairs, Allteq, Stanok Opak and others.”

Ngoka further stated that the partnership would benefit consumers in Rivers State and beyond, enhancing the fuel distribution landscape in the state, while explaining that as Dangote extends coverage to other states, the collaboration is poised to have a broader impact on Nigeria’s fuel supply chain.

He added: “The partnership between Sixxco Oil Ltd and Dangote Refinery will benefit consumers in Rivers State and beyond, by ensuring a consistent supply of fuel at competitive prices.

“With direct deliveries from the Dangote Refinery’s state-of-the-art facility to Sixxco Oil Ltd’s extensive network of filling stations, this partnership will enhance the fuel distribution landscape in the region and the country.