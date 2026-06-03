By Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police Command has debunked reports circulating on social media alleging bandit attacks on schools and communities within the Ota and Ifo axis, as well as claims that suspected bandits were arrested in Atan-Ota.

The Command, however, maintained that the state remains safe, calm and secure.

In a statement, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, said:

“The Command states unequivocally that there has been no bandit attack, kidnapping incident, terrorist activity or any form of security breach anywhere in Ogun State, including Oluke Community High School, Sango Ota High School (Ijoko axis), Fadunsin area of Ijoko, Atan-Ota, Sango-Ota, Agbado, Ifo and other adjoining communities.

“Following the circulation of the false reports, police operatives from the respective divisions were immediately mobilised to all affected locations for on-the-spot assessment, verification and sustained confidence-building patrols aimed at preventing panic and ensuring continued public reassurance.

“In addition, the Command’s School Protection Squad, in collaboration with Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in the affected areas, conducted immediate security assessments of all referenced schools, including Oluke Community High School and Sango Ota High School (Ijoko axis). The exercise confirmed that all schools were safe, secure and fully operational.

“School activities continued peacefully and without interruption throughout the day, with students and staff completing academic activities before normal closure.

“The Command notes with concern the needless tension and anxiety caused among residents by the circulation of unverified security information. The Command sympathises with members of the public who may have been alarmed and reassures them that there is no cause for fear or apprehension, as all affected areas remain calm and under effective security coverage.

“Findings from coordinated assessments across the affected locations confirmed that normal academic, commercial and social activities were ongoing peacefully, with no threat to lives or property anywhere in the state.

“The Command further clarifies that the recent operation conducted in Kajola-Ilese, Atan-Ota, led to the arrest of 38 foreign nationals from Côte d’Ivoire, comprising 19 males and 19 females aged between 25 and 35 years. The individuals were found in an apartment following credible intelligence and were unable to produce valid immigration or travel documents during preliminary screening.

“The suspects claimed they entered Nigeria for online business activities. Upon conclusion of preliminary police procedures, they were handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service for further investigation and appropriate administrative action in line with extant immigration laws and protocols.

“At no time during the operation were bandits, kidnappers or terrorists arrested, nor was any security-related incident recorded in connection with the apprehension. Any attempt to link the arrested foreign nationals to banditry or any violent criminal activity is entirely false, misleading and capable of creating unnecessary panic and disturbing public peace.

“The Command urges members of the public to remain calm, avoid spreading unverified information and desist from actions capable of heightening fear or tension within communities.

“Security management depends on accurate reporting, responsible communication and timely verification of information.

“The Ogun State Police Command appreciates the vigilance of residents and their continued cooperation with security agencies. The Command assures residents that officers and men remain fully deployed across the state, with sustained patrols, intelligence-led operations and proactive measures to safeguard lives and property.

“Residents across Ogun State, including Ota, Ifo, Atan-Ota, Ijoko, Sango-Ota, Agbado and adjoining communities, are advised to remain calm, continue their lawful activities without fear and note that the state remains safe and secure.

“The Command reiterates its commitment to the protection of lives and property and urges members of the public to verify all security-related information through official channels before sharing.”