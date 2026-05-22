Ogun 2027: Adeola emerges APC governorship flag bearer

Pledges to take Ogun to next level of inclusive development

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From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, has emerged as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2027 election.

His emergence followed a direct primary election conducted across the 236 wards of the state on Thursday.

According to the results announced by the Chairman of the Ogun State Governorship Electoral Committee, Mr Wale Ohu, Senator Adeola secured a total of 304,055 votes out of the 305,287 accredited voters.

The election was contested by Senator Adeola and Abayomi Samako Hunye, who recorded no votes across the 20 local government areas of the state.

Mr Ohu thereafter declared Senator Adeola the duly elected governorship candidate of the APC for the 2027 governorship election in Ogun State, adding that the results would be forwarded to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

Addressing party members and supporters at the Ogun State APC Secretariat, Iyana Mortuary, Abeokuta, the visibly elated Senator Adeola expressed profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his mentorship and support throughout his 24-year political journey.

He noted that the President played a pivotal role in his political progression from the Lagos State House of Assembly to the House of Representatives and his eventual emergence as a three-term senator.

Senator Adeola also appreciated former Ogun State Governor Olusegun Osoba and the incumbent governor, Dapo Abiodun, for the roles they played in facilitating his emergence as the party’s consensus candidate.

He commended the leadership and stakeholders of the APC in Ogun State for ensuring a peaceful and transparent process, describing the development as a reflection of unity and political maturity within the party.

Adeola, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, further pledged not to take his emergence for granted, assuring party members and the people of Ogun State that he would consolidate on the developmental strides of the current administration while taking the state to greater heights.

“Our goal is to build on the remarkable achievements of Governor Dapo Abiodun and move Ogun State to a higher level of inclusive growth, infrastructure development, economic prosperity and people-oriented governance,” he stressed.

In his remarks, Governor Abiodun expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the primaries, noting that consensus was achieved in almost all the contests conducted by the party.

“We must thank God for the peaceful way we have conducted our affairs so far. Other states are struggling to achieve what we accomplished seamlessly. I want to thank every party member who allowed the overall interest of the party to prevail over personal interests. Without their sacrifices, we would not be celebrating this success today,” the governor stated.

Governor Abiodun recalled that Senator Adeola began his political quest to continue his legislative career in Ogun State about 14 years ago, adding that “this is the time God has ordained for him for the exalted position”.

He described the political developments currently unfolding in Ogun State as unprecedented in the history of the state.

The official declaration of the governorship primary results was witnessed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the wife of the candidate, Mrs Temitope Adeola, major party stakeholders and officials, including Chief Yemi Sanusi, Ogun State APC Chairman; Tolu Bankole, member of the APC National Working Committee; and several serving and former top government officials.