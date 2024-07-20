Oghene, former PDP Reps member defects to APC

By Tony Udemba

Hon. Oghene Emma Egoh, two-term PDP member of the House of Representatives, and hundreds of his supporters have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos.

Oghene, who represented Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituency of Lagos State and his supporters were formally welcomed into the fold of the APC last Thursday.

In his speech at a well attended ceremony organised by the APC in Festac Town, Amuwo-Odofin Local Government of Lagos, Oghene paid glowing tributes to President Bola Tinubu for his focus, laudable policies and high sense of commitment towards the transformation of the country in accordance with his Renewed Hope Agenda.

He stated that the several reforms and policies being embarked on by the President were aimed at improving the economy and repositioning the nation for the benefit of all.

Speaking further, the lawmaker said that he was inspired to join the APC, based on the unending leadership crisis plaguing the PDP, as well as the leadership capacity and good performance of Tinubu.

“The motivation I had to join the APC is the sincerity in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu. I have examined his policies and realised that they are capable of turning this nation around for better. The President came in at a time when the nation was at a financial crossroads, and is already taking bold steps and some bold decisions.”

He further said, “Today, we have close to 2,000 PDP members moving over to APC, and this, no doubt will give the party more victory in future elections.

“Again, I’m not here to contest elections, but to support the government of Gonernor Sanwo-Olu and the President because they are doing marvellously well. They are doing a lot, there are iconic projects everywhere for everyone to see.”

While justifying his decision to join the APC, he further said: “Where is PDP right now? Certainly, the party cannot win future elections.”

The lawmaker gave kudos to President Tinibu for the financial autonomy granted to the 774 local government in Nigeria, even as he counselled them not to abuse the wonderful opportunity given to them.

He appealed to those calling for public protests, to back down, saying ” I urge those calling for mass protests to back down, and be patient with Tinubu, as things would soon be better. There can be no meaningful progress in a state of anarchy.”

While welcoming Oghene and his supporters to APC, the Lagos State APC Chairman, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi assured them of equal treatment with existing members, promising to accommodate and work with them for the greater interest of the party and everyone.

Speaking in the same vein, a staunch member of APC and Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, congratulated Oghene and his supporters for their bold steps in joining APC, and assured them of support and collaborations at all times.

In his remarks, Hon. Valentine Braimoh, Chairman, Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area, extended his hands of fellowship to the new members, urging them to feel at home, saying that as a big family, APC would not discriminate against anyone.