Obidient Movement launches reconciliation push after NDC row

The Obidient Movement has launched a reconciliation drive following growing discontent over the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries, warning that prolonged infighting could threaten the coalition’s push for power in 2027.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the movement’s National Coordinator, Yunusa Tanko, acknowledged the anger among aspirants and supporters who questioned the conduct of the nationwide exercise. He said the leadership had carefully listened to complaints and was taking steps to rebuild confidence within the party.

“We have listened. We have heard you. And we speak today not only as leaders of a movement, but as fellow believers in a shared dream,” Tanko said.

The Obidient leader admitted that the primaries fell short of expectations in some areas but stressed that disagreements should not be allowed to fracture a movement built around political change and national renewal.

“We acknowledge, openly and honestly, that the recent NDC primaries were not without their difficulties. We do not dismiss the pain of those who feel aggrieved. Every aspirant, delegate and supporter deserves to be heard and treated with fairness and dignity,” he stated.

Tanko disclosed that high-level consultations were already underway to address grievances and prevent further divisions. According to him, the reconciliation efforts are designed to restore trust and preserve unity ahead of the next electoral cycle.

“We assure all aggrieved parties that active and sincere consultations are underway to address these concerns, heal these wounds and restore the sense of brotherhood and sisterhood that defines who we are,” he said.

He further urged members to avoid actions capable of weakening the party from within, arguing that political movements often collapse because of internal conflicts rather than external opposition.

“We can disagree without destroying one another. We can raise concerns without creating chaos. We can defend our principles without burning the bridges we will need to cross together on the road to 2027,” Tanko added.

Emphasising the stakes involved, he reminded supporters that the movement’s overriding objective remains the presidency and not internal supremacy contests.

“The prize is the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2027. Our mission is too important, and the Nigerian people are counting on us too greatly, to allow ourselves to be sidetracked,” he said.

The appeal follows days of criticism from sections of the party after the NDC primaries. The controversy has exposed cracks within the coalition supporting Peter Obi’s presidential ambition, prompting renewed calls for unity from party leaders determined to avoid a damaging internal crisis ahead of the next general election.