Obi, Kwankwaso coalition won’t shake Tinubu in 2027 — Prof Yusuf

By Lawrence Agbo

Former NHIS executive secretary Usman Yusuf has dismissed the possibility of a Peter Obi–Rabiu Kwankwaso coalition posing a major threat to President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, insisting that the coalition lacks the political strength required to unseat the ruling APC.

Speaking while analysing emerging political alignments ahead of the next general election on Trust TV’s Daily Politics, Yusuf argued that although Kwankwaso could help Obi gain some visibility in the North, the partnership would still struggle to make meaningful electoral impact across the country.

According to him, the political reality in the North remains unfavourable to Obi, as many voters still hold reservations about his past actions and political record.

“Kwankwaso is the vehicle to sell Peter Obi to the North, but we have the record of what Peter Obi did to Northerners,” Yusuf said.

The professor maintained that the growing talks around an Obi-Kwankwaso alliance were being exaggerated, stressing that the coalition would not significantly alter the balance of power ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

“Peter Obi and Kwankwaso can pitch their tent anywhere, but they won’t make a dent,” he stated.

He also argued that the former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Kwankwaso, risks losing political influence by associating too closely with Obi, warning that the partnership could diminish his standing in the North.

Another political commentator, Professor Usman, also weighed in on the unfolding opposition realignments, claiming that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar remained a stronger political force than both Obi and Kwankwaso.

“Atiku was stronger than Obi and Kwankwaso, that’s why they ran away,” he said.

Yusuf further claimed that President Tinubu’s emergence in 2023 was largely driven by Northern Muslim voters rather than support from the South-West alone.

“It wasn’t the Southwest that brought Tinubu to power, it was Northern Muslims, and they are now the ones he’s fighting,” he added.