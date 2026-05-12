NYSC: Don’t reject them, Gov Sani urges corps employers, as coordinator demands improved welfare

From Sola Ojo, Abuja

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, on Tuesday appealed to employers in both public and private sectors not to reject corps members posted to their organisations.

Instead, he urged them to help them to settle fast and provide the necessary support for effective service delivery.

The governor made the appeal at the closing ceremony of the 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream II Orientation Course held at the NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp, Government College Kaduna.

Represented by the Commissioner for Youth Development, Esther Ibrahim, Sani said corps members remain critical to grassroots development, especially in the health and education sectors where many of them would be deployed.

He urged the corps members to embrace their postings in good faith and see their Places of Primary Assignment (PPA) as opportunities to impact lives and contribute to national development.

“I appeal to employers in both the public and private sectors to receive corps members posted to their organisations with open arms and provide the necessary support to enable them contribute productively,” he said.

The governor also encouraged the corps members to actively participate in Community Development Service (CDS) projects and the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme to equip themselves with practical and entrepreneurial skills.

He assured them of the state government’s commitment to providing a safe and enabling environment throughout their service year before officially declaring the orientation course closed.

Earlier, the Kaduna State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps, Mrs. Efeke Murna Dadaza, called for improved welfare for corps members serving in the state.

She specifically appealed to the Kaduna State Government to augment feeding allowances during orientation exercises and improve the monthly state stipend paid to corps members.

Dadaza urged the corps members to uphold the discipline and values imbibed during the orientation course and serve as worthy ambassadors of the NYSC scheme.

She also encouraged them to actively participate in community development projects aimed at positively impacting their host communities.