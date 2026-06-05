Nwifuru has surpassed expectations, says Ebonyi commissioner

From Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Commissioner for Special Duties and Focal Person for Ebonyi State Diaspora Affairs, Valentine Okike-Uzo, has declared that Governor Francis Nwifuru has surpassed public expectations through transformative leadership and people-oriented governance that have positively impacted all sectors of the state.

Speaking with journalists on Thursday in Abakaliki, Okike-Uzo described Nwifuru as a leader who rose through the ranks of public service, paid his dues in governance, and demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities that continue to earn him the admiration and support of Ebonyi people.

According to the commissioner, Nwifuru’s political journey — from ward councillorship aspirant to member of his party’s State Working Committee, three-term member of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, two-term Speaker of the Assembly, and now governor — has equipped him with the experience and grassroots understanding required for effective governance.

He noted that the governor’s humility, transparency, integrity, sincerity, and commitment to the welfare of the people have distinguished him as a servant-leader who believes political power is a trust from God and must be exercised in the interest of the people.

“Governor Nwifuru is naturally loved by Ebonyians because of his charisma, honesty, simplicity, and deep commitment to the welfare of the people. He lives a modest life, is not power-drunk, and understands that leadership is all about service,” Okike-Uzo said.

The commissioner stated that despite maintaining a low media profile, Nwifuru has recorded achievements across critical sectors, including education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, housing, youth empowerment, transportation, security, commerce, industry, rural development, and investment promotion under the administration’s People’s Charter of Needs agenda.

Highlighting some achievements recorded within three years in office, Okike-Uzo cited the award of scholarships to 1,000 Ebonyi students, including 300 beneficiaries studying postgraduate courses in universities across the United Kingdom, United States, and Canada under fully funded programmes sponsored by the state government.

He also referenced the lifting of employment embargoes, recruitment of thousands of teachers, health workers, judicial officers, and civil servants, as well as the promotion and conversion of eligible public servants.

According to him, the administration has made significant investments in education through the establishment of the University of ICT, Science and Technology, Oferekpe, and the ongoing construction of the Aeronautical and Aerospace University, Onueke.

The commissioner further praised the governor for rehabilitating and revitalising healthcare facilities, including the upgrade of 13 general hospitals, revitalisation of 171 primary healthcare centres, provision of ambulances, MRI machines, CT scan facilities, doctors’ quarters, and healthcare insurance coverage for civil servants and pregnant women.

On infrastructure, Okike-Uzo highlighted ongoing and completed projects, including flyovers, bridges, roads, water schemes, housing estates, airport development projects, industrial clusters, transportation initiatives, and rural development programmes spread across the state’s 13 local government areas.

He also commended the governor’s youth and women empowerment programmes, including grants and financial support for thousands of beneficiaries, scholarships, assistance for persons living with disabilities, agricultural interventions, and vocational training schemes.

The commissioner noted that one of the governor’s most significant achievements has been the restoration of peace across communities and the resolution of longstanding communal disputes that had resisted previous interventions.

“Governor Nwifuru has united Ebonyi stakeholders, ended age-long communal crises, restored peace across communities, and fostered unity among Ebonyi sons and daughters both at home and in the diaspora,” he stated.

Okike-Uzo also praised the governor’s commitment to continuity in governance, noting that several abandoned projects inherited from previous administrations have been revived and are nearing completion.

According to him, such projects include the Ebonyi Trade Centre, Ebonyi Pipe Production Company, Oferekpe Water Scheme, Ebonyi International Airport, and Ebonyi International Stadium.

The commissioner attributed many of the successes recorded by the administration to the cooperation between the Ebonyi State Government and the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He expressed appreciation to the President for supporting the state and described the relationship between both leaders as beneficial to Ebonyi’s development.

Okike-Uzo urged residents of the state to continue supporting Nwifuru’s administration, stressing that the governor has demonstrated the capacity, vision, and commitment required to sustain development.

“Rt. Hon. Bldr. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has exceeded expectations in office and has continued to justify the confidence reposed in him by the people. His achievements are visible across every sector, and his leadership has brought hope, peace, and progress to Ebonyi State,” he said.

He concluded by calling on Ebonyi people to remain united and committed to the continued growth and development of the state while supporting leaders who have demonstrated dedication to public service.

“Governor Nwifuru has shown that governance is a continuum and that development can only be sustained through visionary leadership, prudent management of resources, and commitment to the welfare of the people. Ebonyi State is undoubtedly on the path of greater progress under his leadership,” Okike-Uzo added.

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