By Oluseye Ojo

Oyo State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has condemned the violent attack on Community High School, Ahoro-Esinele, which resulted in the killing of a teacher and the abduction of the school’s vice principal alongside several pupils.

In a statement issued on Friday jointly signed by the Oyo State NUT Chairman, Hassan Ajibola Fatai, and the Secretary, Olukayode Salami, on Friday, confirmed the death of Mr. Joel Adesiyan, who was killed during the assault.

The NUT noted that Adesiyan wore his official union uniform at the time of the incident, describing his death as a tragic loss of an educator in active service to the nation.

The union also decried the abduction of the school’s vice principal and an unspecified number of students, who were abducted by the attackers during the raid.

The union called on the government and security agencies to take immediate action.

It urged security forces to intensify operations to secure the safe and unconditional release of abducted teacher and pupils.

The NUT also advised the governments at all levels to urgently fortify security presence around schools, particularly in rural and high-risk communities, to prevent future attacks.

The union expressed its condolences to the family, spouse, and children of the late Adesiyan, promising continued support for the bereaved.

The statement also warned that the safety of educators is essential to the survival of the education system. It added that the union would pursue justice to ensure the fallen teacher’s memory is honoured through concrete action.