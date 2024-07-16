NSITF welcomes new leadership, as Faleye assumes office

From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Following the recent appointments by President Bola Tinubu, Barr. Oluwaseun Faleye, has assumed office as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

Accompanied by Mojisolaoluwa Alli-Macaulay, who takes charge as Executive Director of Operations, Faleye pledged to leave an indelible mark of improvement on the organisation.

According to a statement by NSITF Spokesperson, Nwachukwu Godson, the transition ceremony, held on Wednesday, at the Fund’s headquarters, was marked by a commitment from Faleye to enhance NSITF’s stature as the premier social security agency.

“I am here to collaborate with stakeholders in reengineering and repositioning NSITF. My vision is to ensure that I leave NSITF in a significantly better state than I met it today,” affirmed Faleye, a seasoned legal practitioner and corporate finance expert

Acknowledging the challenges ahead, Faleye stressed the need for strategic restructuring aimed at boosting operational efficiency.

According to the new CEO, organisational restructuring will be a cornerstone of his efforts. He also highlighted the need for thorough needs assessments across departments to streamline operations effectively.

Addressing the assembled staff, Faleye urged dedication and assured them of forthcoming measures to enhance welfare and ease duties. He also expressed gratitude to his predecessor, Maureen Allagoa, for her service and the seamless handover process.

Executive Director of Finance and Investment, Adegoke Adediji, lauded Faleye’s appointment and encouraged leveraging political ties for agency reform.

The event was presided over by Prof. Gabriel Okenwa, Executive Director of Administration, who hailed the new leadership as a beacon of hope for NSITF’s future. He commended President Tinubu’s selection of Faleye and Alli-Macaulay, citing their exemplary qualities.

The ceremony, attended by department heads and regional leaders via Zoom, concluded with a tour of NSITF’s headquarters led by Prof. Okenwa, demonstrating the proactive approach of the new administration.