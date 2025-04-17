From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

In a significant collaboration, the Nigerian Press Council (NPC) and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have agreed to produce a comprehensive publication documenting the economic and tourism potentials of all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The initiative aims to accelerate investment, promote tourism, and support the economic development agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

At a strategic partnership meeting held in Abuja on Thursday, NPC Executive Secretary Dili Ezughah outlined the initiative’s purpose. “We are spearheading the writing of a book titled Nigeria: Documenting the Economy and Tourism Profiles of the States and the Federal Capital Territory,” he said.

“This book provides readers with invaluable, authoritative, and comprehensive data on population, key demographic and economic indicators, investor incentives, and tourism potentials for each state and the FCT.”

Ezughah stressed the importance of working with the NGF. “Since we are talking about states, there is no better place to seek collaboration than here with the Nigerian Governors Forum. This partnership will enable us to coalesce efforts and drive the project quickly,” he said.

He further explained the project’s broader goals: “Ultimately, every government agency’s efforts, including ours at the Nigerian Press Council, are geared towards creating peace, social and economic development. This book is a roadmap for investors—it shows where to invest, what to invest in, and how to invest properly in Nigeria’s diverse states.”

The publication features an eight-page profile for each state and the FCT. It is designed to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy by fostering a stable political environment, boost economic growth, improve living standards, harness Nigeria’s youthful population, and engage the Nigerian diaspora to tap into their resources and expertise. Over one million printed copies will be distributed to Nigerian embassies worldwide, international airports, government institutions, and high commissions. Additionally, 500 million digital copies will be available for free download online.

NGF Director-General Abdulateef Shittu expressed strong support for the collaboration. “The Nigeria Governors Forum is glad to forge this partnership. It aligns perfectly with our strategic objectives to promote investment and development at the subnational level,” he said.

He also praised the NPC’s renewed efforts: “For many years, the Press Council has been quiet, but it is heartwarming to see the federal government now supporting and funding the Council to carry out its mandate effectively. The Press Council is the regulatory body for the press ecosystem, and we want the government to support them so they can help clean up the media space, especially in this era of fake news, misinformation, and negative narratives.”

Shittu added, “This collaboration will help improve Nigeria’s image and economic profile, which is critical for attracting investment and driving sustainable development.” The NGF is already compiling a compendium of investment opportunities and pipeline projects, and this publication will complement those efforts.

The NPC also plans to mark World Press Freedom Day on 3 May under the theme “Navigating the AI Frontier: Strengthening Press Freedom in Nigeria’s Digital Transformation.” Ezughah requested goodwill messages from six governors, one from each geopolitical zone, to highlight support for press freedom and responsible journalism. To address fake news, he called for joint efforts to deploy advanced technology.

“This initiative will safeguard media organisations and public institutions alike,” he said.

Shittu reiterated the NGF’s commitment: “The NGF is a policy hub and resource centre for the states. We welcome this collaboration with the NPC, as it aligns with our strategic objectives.” He emphasised the need to combat misinformation, stating, “We are ready to collaborate in efforts to clean up the media ecosystem and project a positive image of the country, which is critical for our national and economic profile.”

This partnership will promote ethical journalism, enhance governance reporting, and showcase Nigeria’s diverse opportunities for investment and tourism.