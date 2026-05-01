Nollywood star Lateef Adedimeji welcomes triplet sons with wife

By Seyi Babalola

Popular Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji, announced on Friday the birth of his triplet sons with his wife and fellow actress Adebimpe Oyebade, also known as Mo Bimpe.

Adedimeji made the announcement on his own Instagram site, where he wrote an emotional piece about the children as his world, responsibility, and legacy.

“I’ve been quiet… not absent. I was building, protecting, and embracing the greatest blessing of my life. God gave me more than I prayed for — a woman who became a mother of three, and three kings to call my own,” he wrote.

The actor, who closed the post with the Islamic expression of gratitude, “Alhamdulilah,” did not disclose the date of birth or the names of the children.

The announcement drew an outpouring of congratulations from fans and colleagues.

Fellow Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe wrote, “To God be the glory. Congratulations.”

OloyedeJuliana also wrote, “God is Good!!! God is Good!!!God is Good!!! Watching this again, I’m in tears, congratulations my fam, so happy for you two. Can’t believe

I’m an Auntie”.

Also reacting, Omowumi Dada wrote, “Such GOODNEWS for the month of May. THANK YOU JESUSSSSSSSSSSSSS. Congratulations fam”.

Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe, both well-known stars in the Yoruba movie industry, got married in 2021.