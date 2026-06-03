Nigeria’s undemocratic democracy

And whereas, the ruling party imposed the indirect primary mode of elections as a fait accompli through the 2026 Electoral Act, the opposition should have leveraged this to strengthen its internal electoral processes and conduct all-inclusive primary elections that would see the party structures gaining broad democratic legitimacy, which would thrust them ahead of the ruling party with massive pool of people power going into the 2027 general election. To also enhance and brighten their prospects of a successful electoral outing, the opposition in Nigeria should have transformed into ideologically-inclined political parties where membership will be by conviction, rather than convenience. Any serious-minded political party truly interested in the democratic salvation of Nigeria should have known that it was important to x the problem of the political party system in order to rebuild the Nigerian nation from bottom to top. The three years between the 2023 elections and the one year before the 2027 general election was more than enough time to build a political party in its truest sense.

This is because a awed primary election process can never produce credible candidates for election into political leadership positions that require the highest standards of ethics, morality and integrity for the government to serve public interest. Internal electoral banditry across political parties will surely result in general electoral banditry on Election Day. And electoral banditry will install executive and legislative bandits across the arms of government, whose incompetence and corruption will continue to sustain bandits on Nigeria’s highways, farmlands, schools, villages and forests. With most political parties in Nigeria maintaining the same operating system of impunity and undemocratic internal processes of democracy, the hope of national rebirth looks like a mirage, as whichever political party dominates the other in the next round of elections will not translate into anything different from the current situation. In fact, the 2027 general election might be another lost opportunity at democratic rebirth as both the ruling party and opposition parties are essentially same of the same in their misconduct, impunity and ideological bankruptcy. A political party that cannot ensure the integrity of its membership register enough to conduct a credible primary election cannot conduct the affairs of a nation with integrity.