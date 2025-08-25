Former Anambra Governor Peter Obi has compared the lives lost in Nigeria due to the insecurity crisis to a nation under open warfare.

Taking to his official X account on Monday, the Labour Party candidate in the 2023 presidential election cited the recent attack in Okigwe, Imo State, calling it a reflection of the alarming reality in the country.

Referencing Amnesty International’s report on 10,000 casualties, Obi said insecurity has worsened in Nigeria under the current administration.

While calling on members of the public to wake up, Obi reminded the federal government of its duty to secure the lives of citizens and concluded by pointing out that the act to act is now.

“We can’t stop bemoaning the unending killing in the country. Despite not being at war, the killing, abduction and banditry incidents in our country continue to be daily and increasing at a worrisome rate.

“The recent attack in Okigwe, Imo State, that claimed the lives of many, with so many others still missing and feared dead, reflects once again, the alarming insecurity reality in our dear country.

“…Nigeria, which is not even officially at war, has recorded over 10,000 civilian deaths in just two years, a number similar to civilian deaths in Ukraine, which is officially at war.

“This means that, in just two years, Nigeria’s insecurity crisis has taken almost as many civilian lives as a country under open warfare. We must now wake up as a nation.

“The first duty of any government is to secure the lives and property of its people. This should concern all of us who claim to be politicians and leaders.

“We must put Nigerian citizens first, stop the politicking, name-calling, and gossip, and focus on addressing these real issues. The time to act is now,” he said.