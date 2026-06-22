Nigerians protest delayed evacuation flights in South Africa

Some Nigerians awaiting evacuation from South Africa on Monday protested at the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria over delays in repatriation flights and the processing of their return to Nigeria.

The protest, captured in a video shared by News Central TV, showed stranded Nigerians expressing frustration over the prolonged wait and demanding that authorities expedite arrangements for their return home.

“We no go gree o, we wan go,” the protesters chanted, insisting they wanted to be evacuated as previously arranged.

The demonstration comes amid ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to repatriate Nigerians seeking to leave South Africa following renewed anti-immigration tensions and concerns over xenophobic attacks.

Earlier, hundreds of Nigerians underwent screening at the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria as part of the evacuation exercise, while officials worked to finalise flight arrangements for registered returnees.

Although 258 Nigerians have reportedly been evacuated successfully, more than 742 others remain stranded across different provinces in South Africa.

Many of those awaiting evacuation are said to be facing severe hardship, including hunger and homelessness, as logistical challenges continue to delay their return.

The situation has prompted fresh calls on the Federal Government to fast-track the evacuation process and provide urgent support for affected citizens.

Officials of the Nigerian High Commission had yet to issue a formal response to the protest as of press time.