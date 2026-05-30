Nigerians overwhelmed with depression – Princess Adejoh

From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Despite President Bola Tinubu’s various reforms, Nigerians continue to be overwhelmed by hunger and depression rather than relief, according to former governorship aspirant and women’s leader Princess Grace Iye Adejoh.

Princess Adejoh, while appraising the three-year administration of President Bola Tinubu, said it was unfortunate that more Nigerians were dying daily from hunger and starvation as staple foods were beyond the reach of the masses while people were dying from treatable diseases because of a lack of money.

Princess Adejoh also expressed concern over the spate of kidnappings and killings across the country, saying the government was watching as the nation was being overrun by bandits and terrorists. She added that Nigeria had never witnessed this level of mayhem.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja on Saturday, the women’s leader said that if Nigeria must make real progress, both leaders and citizens must embrace a different approach. She said accountability must be demanded at every level, merit must be valued, and patriotism must become more than a slogan.

The statement reads:

“Three years into President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, many Nigerians feel overwhelmed rather than relieved. This sentiment is not because the government has achieved nothing. Supporters of the administration point to the removal of fuel subsidy, local government autonomy, increased allocations to states, and major infrastructure projects such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

“However, many citizens remain dissatisfied because the areas that affect daily life most directly—security and economic well-being—continue to pose serious challenges. Peace and security are the foundation of every successful society. Without them, meaningful development becomes difficult.

“The continued insecurity in parts of the country and recurring reports of kidnappings and attacks leave many Nigerians worried about the future. Particularly troubling is the fact that, in recent years, innocent schoolchildren have repeatedly found themselves in captivity at the hands of criminal groups. A nation cannot be at ease when its children are unsafe, for they represent its future.

“Yet Nigeria’s problems extend beyond any single administration. Our challenges did not begin with this government, nor will they end with it. Some of the roots can be traced to the colonial foundations of the Nigerian state and the divisions inherited from that era.

“Since independence, however, successive leaders and citizens alike have often allowed corruption, injustice, ethnic division, religious manipulation, and the pursuit of personal interests over national interests to weaken the country’s foundation.

“What makes this particularly troubling is that Nigerians are not ignorant of the problems. We discuss them daily. We identify them in newspapers, on radio programmes, in markets, and on social media. The issue is not that solutions are unknown. The issue is that we often fail to apply them.

“Many citizens complain about corruption among leaders while tolerating or participating in corruption at lower levels. Too often, personal gain takes precedence over the common good. This mindset has helped create a system where merit is overlooked, and public resources are treated as opportunities for private benefit.

“If Nigeria is to make real progress, both leaders and citizens must embrace a different approach. Accountability must be demanded at every level. Merit must be valued. Patriotism must become more than a slogan.

“As the 2027 elections approach, Nigerians will once again have an opportunity to influence the direction of the country. The electorate, political parties, INEC, the judiciary, security agencies and elected officials all have a role to play in strengthening democracy and building public trust.

“For President Tinubu, if re-election is the objective, it should be earned through visible improvements in the lives of ordinary Nigerians. Citizens should judge every leader not by promises alone but by results.

“Ultimately, Nigeria’s future will not be determined by one leader, one election, or one political party. It will be shaped by the collective choices of Nigerians. Change requires more than hope; it requires action. If we truly desire a better Nigeria, we must be willing to make the choices that will bring it about,” the women leader added.