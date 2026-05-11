Nigerian passengers stranded as Delta flight returns to US after 8 hours mid air

By Chinelo Obogo

A Delta Airlines flight bound for Lagos was forced to return to Atlanta after spending nearly eight hours in the air, leaving Nigerian passengers stranded and without clear communication from the airline about alternative arrangements.

Delta flight DL54, operated by an Airbus A330-200 (registration N854W), departed the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 5:42 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Saturday, May 9 and according to flight tracking data reported by Airlive.com, the aircraft climbed to a cruising altitude of 33,000 feet and maintained a standard eastbound track for three and a half hours before the crew decided to turn around.

As the aircraft approached the midpoint, the crew announced to passengers that the flight would be returning to Atlanta due to what was described as “operational issues.” The plane eventually touched down in Atlanta in the early hours of Sunday morning, meaning passengers had spent nearly a full working day in the air only to return to the start off point.

In a statement, Delta Air Lines confirmed that flight DL54 was diverted back to Atlanta due to an “operational issue,” though the airline did not disclose the specific nature of the malfunction or logistical problem that prompted the decision. The 21-year-old Airbus A330 involved in the incident was later grounded in Atlanta for inspection.

The disruption affected Sunday’s schedule because with Flight DL54 out of service, Delta was also forced to cancel the return Lagos-to-Atlanta flight, DL055, which had been scheduled to depart Lagos at 11:45am on Sunday, thereby worsening the difficulties for travellers on both ends of the route.

Passengers were left frustrated by what many described as a lack of adequate communication from the airline. A business class passenger who spoke to the Daily Sun revealed that Delta offered to accommodate affected travellers on the next available flight but only if business class seats were available, with those who could not be accommodated being downgraded to economy class.

“I came from Abuja to board the flight. Because of the urgent appointment I have in the US, I had to buy an Air France ticket to travel. Delta was not specific on when the next flight could come,” the passenger said.