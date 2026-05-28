Nigerian electoral space yearns for independent candidacy

By Obike Ukoh

The imperative of independent candidacy as part of Nigeria’s electoral system has re-echoed as a result of fallouts from the parties’ primaries, in which many “ heavy weight’’ fail by the road side, ahead the 2027 general elections.

The doors were shut, and many candidates who lost at the primaries were politically stranded as they cannot defect to other parties at this “odd hour,’’ or present themselves for election as independent candidates.

The way and manner some candidates were `denied tickets,’ necessitated the renewed clamour for independent candidacy.

The advocates are worried that though Nigeria’s Independence Constitution provided for independent candidates, that provision has remained jettisoned till date.

The clamour for independent candidacy is not new as the 2007 Electoral Reform Committee, set up during the President Umaru Musa Yar’ Adua administration and headed by the late Justice Mohammed Uwais, recommended the introduction of independent candidacy.

The Uwais Committee argued that political parties have become gatekeepers that often impose candidates rather than reflect the popular will.

Many credible aspirants, it noted, were excluded due to godfatherism, internal party crises or lack of structure.

It further maintained that allowing independent candidates would expand democratic participation and deepen electoral competitiveness.

The Committee, perceived independent candidacy as a corrective tool, one that could weaken entrenched political structures and return power, at least partially, to the electorate.

Indeed, Javel Bashir who contested as a member of parliament as an independent candidate in the UK’s 2024 general elections, aligned himself with this position.

He said inter alia: “As an independent MP, my primary loyalty is to you, my constituents. Unlike party affiliated MPs, who often vote along party lines, I am uniquely positioned to vote on issues solely based on the needs and preferences of our local community.

“This ensures that your voice is not just only heard, but valued and respected, directly in parliament without being filtered through party agenda.’’

Many strong voices, during the sittings of the National Assembly Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution strongly canvassed for inclusion of independent candidacy in the Nigerian Constitution.

Other critical stakeholders, have also been consistent in advocating for independent candidacy at various fora.

A university don and author, Adebayo Williams, said independent candidacy is desirable but unlikely to be allowed because Nigeria’s political system, since 1999, has been built around strong political parties. He argued that the parties have become elite-controlled structures driven by “ godfatherism, monetised primaries and weak internal democracy.’’

According to him, the ruling elite and political godfathers would resist any constitutional amendment that could weaken their influence, especially at the grassroots and legislative levels, where independent candidates could realistically win.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University, Labode Popoola, described independent candidacy as common in advanced democracies and said Nigeria should gradually adopt it, beginning from the local government level to avoid distorting the national political process.

A lecturer at Lead City University, Ema Jimo, argued that independent candidacy would reduce internal party crises, monetisation of politics, and open the space for morally upright individuals, though he warned it could also encourage personality cults.

Similarly, Femi Ajayi of Obafemi Awolowo University said independent candidacy could strengthen democracy, but may struggle electorally because democracy is a game of numbers.

He, however, noted it could serve as a platform for protest votes.

President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Yerima Shettima, said independent candidacy is a way out of the present suffocation, as many aspirants are trapped by party crises and godfatherism.

He lamented the humiliation aspirants endure before securing party tickets, especially at the hands of political godfathers, and called for future constitutional amendments to permit independent candidates.

Former Senate Minority Leader Olorunnimbe Mamora also endorsed the idea, insisting that Nigerians’ wishes should prevail over institutional resistance.

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Attahiru Jega, who supported independent candidacy stressed that it would correct, what he called lack of internal democracy in the affairs of political parties.

He said: “Given the lack of internal party democracy in most of the political parties in Nigeria and the exclusionary politics this engenders, I support the initiative for constitution amendment to allow for independent candidature.”

The professor of political science, however, warned against a blanket provision to prevent the influx of every Dick, Tom and Harry from vying for elective positions.

“It should not be a ‘free-for-all comers’ provision. A benchmark, for example, of verifiable signatures of say, five to 10 per cent of registered voters endorsing the candidate from the constituency in which he or she wishes to contest, should be a requirement for eligibility to contest.

“That way, the number of frivolous contestants would be curtailed,” he added.

In the same vein, former Minister of Education, Prof Tunde Adeniran welcomed the initiative, stating that if successful, the law would help check corruption and indiscipline among political parties.

He said, “It is a step in the right direction. Hopefully, through that, the political parties will become less corrupt and more disciplined and accountable.”

On his part, Senator Abba Moro stressed that independent candidacy would help the nation’s polity by curing what he called the tyranny of political parties.

He said, “The advocacy for independent candidacy in elections in Nigeria is long overdue. It’s the only way to stop the tyranny of political parties.

“Aspirants pay through their nose to get nominated to run for elections, and, in most cases, the process is manipulated so that most eligible aspirants are excluded from nomination, especially when using the delegate system.

“More often than not, the most popular and more electable aspirants are denied the opportunity to contest elections.”

Justifying his stand, Moro, who represents Benue South Senatorial District, stressed: “We cannot deny people their rights to contest elections on the nebulous excuse of lack of readiness.

“Readiness resides with the people who want to contest elections. It is this fear that has denied Nigeria the benefits of electronic voting.

“INEC said that they were ready for electronic voting, but the political class don’t have the political will to adapt this very necessary technology in our electoral process. We must embrace innovation to improve our electoral process.”

An Abuja-based legal practitioner, Abdul Mahmud, noted that after more than two decades of democracy, it was high time Nigeria embraced candidates for elective positions not affiliated with any political party.

His words: “Our democracy is ripe for independent candidacy. After more than two decades of uninterrupted civilian rule since 1999, we have been able to establish and nurture civic awareness necessary to support candidates who are not leashed to political parties.

“The current party system, dominated by internal dysfunction, godfatherism, and limited ideological clarity, has failed to reflect the will of the people.

“Allowing independent candidates opens up the political space to credible Nigerians who may lack the patronage networks required to thrive in party politics but possess the vision and competence to lead.

“It empowers citizens with more choices and reaffirms that leadership should not be the preserve of party elite circles.”

He added that countries like Kenya and Ghana had embraced this model with positive democratic outcomes.

“If properly regulated and safeguarded from abuse, independent candidacy can deepen Nigeria’s democracy, reduce voter apathy, and strengthen the bond between the electorate and those who seek to serve them,” he said.

Mr Dan Iwunze, a retired Assistant Editor-In-Chief, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), entirely agreed with Mahmud that independent candidacy, will deepen Nigeria’s democracy.

He cited Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential Election.

Iwunze stressed that people voted for Obi because of his personality.

“ Peter Obi is a party. He can win election any day and anytime, without a political party platform.

“ Others that can stand alone and win election include Olusegun Obasanjo and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. Their service records are enough to see them through, if they seek for an elective political office,’’ the veteran journalist stressed.

Iwunze emphasized that the 11th National Assembly, should tinker with the current Electoral Act to create space for independent candidacy.

Also, many stakeholders in Ebonyi, political analysts, and civil society groups aligned themselves with calls for the inclusion of independent candidature in Nigeria’s electoral system, describing its previous rejection as a major setback to the nation’s democracy.

They argued that democracy should not be restricted to political parties alone, noting that many competent Nigerians were often denied opportunities due to alleged manipulation of party primaries by political elite.

Mr Chinedu Nwankwo, a political analyst and lecturer at Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo, Ebonyi State, said the refusal to accommodate independent candidature in the constitution had continued to weaken the democratic process.

According to him, democracy thrives when citizens are given unrestricted opportunities to participate in governance, either through political parties or as independent candidates.

“The constitution guarantees freedom of association and political participation, but in practice, many politicians are denied fair opportunities through manipulated party primaries.

“Independent candidature would provide credible alternatives for aspirants who may have genuine popularity among the electorate, but are schemed out during party primaries.

“It will also reduce excessive control of the political space by few influential party leaders,” he said.

Nwankwo noted that the current Electoral Act had made it difficult for aggrieved aspirants to seek alternative platforms after party primaries, thereby narrowing democratic options.

Also speaking, Mrs Ngozi Okorie, Coordinator of Women in Governance Initiative, said the absence of independent candidature had discouraged many capable Nigerians, especially women and youths, from active political participation.

She said many citizens with leadership potential lacked the financial strength and political networks required to survive within existing party structures.

“Most political parties in Nigeria are controlled by powerful individuals who determine who gets tickets.

“When aspirants are unfairly treated during primaries, they are left stranded because the law does not allow easy movement to another party after the primaries.

“If independent candidature is allowed, the people will have broader choices and democracy will become more inclusive,” Okorie said.

A legal practitioner, Mr Ifeanyi Eze, described independent candidature as a democratic necessity in modern political systems.

Eze argued that several democratic nations had successfully adopted the system to strengthen accountability and political competition.

He said the repeated rejection of constitutional amendments seeking to introduce independent candidature raised concerns about the sincerity of the political class toward democratic reforms.

“The fear among many politicians is that independent candidates may threaten the dominance of established political parties.

“But democracy should primarily serve the interests of the people and not political elite,” he stated.

Eze further said that credible independent candidates could help reduce voter apathy by inspiring confidence among citizens disillusioned with party politics.

Unarguably, the time is ripe for Nigeria to widen the political space by adopting independent candidacy. The mighty `irokos’ that before now opposed it, but collapsed during the recent parties’ primaries, will no doubt support it.(ENDS)

• Obike Ukoh, former Deputy Edtor-In-Chief, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)