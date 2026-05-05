Nigerian, accomplice arrested in India for hiding cocaine inside BP machines

A Nigerian, Tochukwu Afame, has been arrested alongside an accomplice, Sunny Sharma, by police from Raipur, in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, for smuggling cocaine concealed inside blood pressure (BP) machine boxes.

The police said the suspects delivered their consignments through courier channels to avoid detection.

Local news medium, Dainik Jagran reported that the suspects were arrested on Saturday, May 2, in Delhi in a suspected case of cross-border drug trafficking.

The arrest is said to be part of an ongoing crackdown on synthetic drugs supply chains extending into Chhattisgarh.

The police said the suspects used seemingly innocuous medical equipment packaging to transport cocaine.

The contraband was hidden inside BP machine boxes, a tactic that helped the parcels pass routine scrutiny during transit.

Initial findings suggest the consignments were dispatched from Delhi to Raipur and possibly other cities via courier services.

According to the report, the investigation began March 19, when police arrested a local suspect near a private hospital in Raipur’s Devendra Nagar area.

He was found carrying 4.55 grams of cocaine, valued at over 2.27 lakh.

Subsequent searches led to the seizure of a vehicle and a mobile phone, with the total recovery in that case pegged at more than 20 lakh.

During questioning, the accused reportedly revealed links to a wider supply chain.

Technical analysis and interrogation pointed towards an organised network operating beyond state boundaries.

Acting on these leads, a Raipur police team travelled to Delhi and conducted a raid in the Tilak Nagar area.

Two suspects – Sharma and Afame, also known as Prince Charles – were taken into custody.

Officials say Afame is believed to have direct links with handlers operating from Nigeria, with police records indicating he had previously been jailed in Delhi in 2024–25 for visa violations.

The report quoted investigators as saying both suspects admitted to being part of an international drug syndicate during questioning.

The report stated that a case was registered under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act at Devendra Nagar police station.

Officials say the Nigeria-linked drug racket remains under active investigation, with agencies focusing on courier routes, digital communications, and financial transactions tied to the Afame.