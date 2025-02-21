From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Nigeria has launched the Nutrition 774 Initiative, a nationwide programme aimed at tackling rising malnutrition rates among children, with Vice President Kashim Shettima describing it as a crucial step in the country’s fight against hunger.

Speaking at the launch in Abuja, he described malnutrition as a national crisis that affects productivity, learning and economic growth.

Shettima cited alarming figures, 40 percent of children under five suffer from stunting, eight percent from wasting, and 37 percent are underweight, emphasising the urgent need for coordinated intervention.

He assured that President Bola Tinubu considers the initiative a top national priority, urging governors, ministers and private sector leaders to take immediate action to reverse the trend.

As part of the initiative, federal, state and local government officials signed a contract, pledging to improve coordination and accountability in tackling malnutrition across all 774 local government areas.

The agreement is expected to drive policy implementation, resource mobilisation and community engagement.

The launch preceded the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting, where governors and key stakeholders deliberated on economic policies and national development strategies.

Governors, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, and President of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) were present at the event, underscoring the broad support for the initiative.

The Nutrition 774 Initiative is expected to roll out targeted interventions, including food fortification, maternal and child nutrition programmes and improved access to nutritious food, as Nigeria intensifies efforts to combat malnutrition and its long-term impact on national development.