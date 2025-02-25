Nigeria and the United Kingdom have been excluded from a list of eligible countries for its 2025 Visa Waiver Program (VWP) published by the United States government.

While the UK’s removal is conspicuous, it remains eligible under specific conditions. However, African countries like Nigeria, South Africa, and Ghana are not on the list.

The U.S. Bureau of Consular Affairs disclosed that under the Visa Waiver Program, most citizens of eligible countries are allowed to travel to the U.S. for tourism or business for up to 90 days without requiring a visa.

“Travelers must have a valid Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) approval prior to travel and meet all requirements explained below.

“If you prefer to have a visa in your passport, you may still apply for a visitor visa,” the agency said.

Additionally, the 2025 Visa Waiver Program introduced policy updates on permit eligibility, revisions to the list of participating countries, and new travel policies.