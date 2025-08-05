From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Director-General of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), Professor Nnanyelugo Martin Ike-Muonso, has declared that Nigeria is on the brink of a transformative industrial era powered by innovation, indigenous technology, and resourcefulness..

He made this known at the Investors Forum on Commercialisation of Indigenous Technologies, held at the Council’s Research and Demonstration Plant Complex (RDPC), Abuja.

The forum brought together industry stakeholders, researchers, policymakers, and potential investors, with a goal to spotlight viable technologies developed at the RDPC and promote their commercial-scale adoption.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s industrial journey, Prof. Ike-Muonso noted, “Fifty years ago, the vision of an industrialised Nigeria appeared to be a distant dream, hindered by resource dependency and an underdeveloped manufacturing sector. But today, I see a Nigeria on the verge of a new era, one anchored on the innovation and resourcefulness of our people.”

He emphasised that RMRDC has remained steadfast in its mandate to harness the nation’s vast raw material base for sustainable industrial growth. The Council, he said, has invested significantly in research, development, and the demonstration of technologies to facilitate Nigeria’s transition from a raw material exporter to a producer of value-added goods.

The DG announced that several transformative technologies are now ready for commercial scale-up. These include:Castor Oil Processing,Plaster of Paris (POP),Artemisia annua Extraction

Soap Noodles Production,Caustic Soda (Sodium Hydroxide).

“This forum is more than an exhibition of successful pilot projects,” Prof. Nnanyelugo continued. “It is a call to action. We invite industrialists and investors to engage with our experts, witness live demonstrations, and evaluate the strong investment case these technologies present.

We are open to private sector collaborations, technical partnerships, and joint ventures to bring these technologies to commercial and even global levels.”

He also highlighted the significance of the 30% Value Addition Bill, which has passed the Senate and is awaiting concurrence in the House of Representatives. Once enacted, the legislation is expected to revolutionise Nigeria’s raw materials ecosystem by increasing and sustaining value addition across sectors.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Director, Investment Promotion and Consultancy Services Department in charge of the RDPC, Mr. Adamu Yaro Mohammed, underlined the Centre’s vital contributions to Nigeria’s industrial advancement.

He called on participants to engage meaningfully with the technologies on display and to explore their technical and commercial viability.

The event also featured technical presentations. Dr. Mohammed Lawal Buga, in his paper titled, “Commercialisation of Research and Development Outputs, underscored the role of R&D commercialisation in driving societal progress and economic expansion”.

He described research as a process of discovery and problem-solving, while commercialisation bridges innovation with industry through the Triple Helix model which links researchers, policymakers, and the private sector.

In another presentation, “Unlocking Wealth from Within: Commercialising Indigenous Technologies for Raw Materials Processing in Nigeria,”

Dr. Obekpa showcased the untapped potential within Nigeria’s R&D ecosystem. He noted that institutions like RMRDC, FIIRO, PRODA, NASENI, NCAM, and various polytechnics have developed a wide array of market-ready technologies across sectors such as food processing, energy, ceramics, and pharmaceuticals.

Dr. Obekpa also acknowledged the challenges hindering the commercialisation of these innovations and called for stronger policy and investment support.

In his remarks, Mr. Chukwuma Ngaha, Director, Directorate of Corporate Affairs, said, “The Council has made significant strides in research and development. The DG has not left any stone unturned in ensuring RMRDC plays a pivotal role in Nigeria’s industrial transformation.”

He added that several strategic programmes have been initiated to foster sustainable change across the country’s raw material value chains.

The event culminated in a tour of the RDPC facilities, where participants expressed awe at the scale and sophistication of the equipment and processes developed. Many applauded RMRDC for establishing a centre of such industrial importance and called for increased national attention and support.