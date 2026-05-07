From Aniekan Aniekan, Calabar

The National President of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CITL), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has said that Nigeria is failing to tap into a $3.4 trillion African trade opportunity because most of its maritime commerce remains informal and undocumented.

Speaking at a CILT capacity-building conference in Calabar, he said Nigeria’s 800km coastline and 240 million population give it a natural edge in the Gulf of Guinea region. Yet, weak policy execution and poor infrastructure are turning that advantage into economic loss.

“All this informal trade cannot give us prosperity. It is the conversion to formal trade that will,” he told participants.

He noted that goods crossing Nigeria’s borders with Ghana, Benin, Togo and Cameroon largely bypass official channels, meaning they do not reflect in the GDP. The problem is compounded by structural gaps: a weak indigenous coastal fleet despite the Cabotage Act, high port costs from multiple agencies, poor rail-port connectivity and overloaded trucks destroying highways.

Trucks designed for 45,000 litres of fuel carry up to 90,000 litres, while cement trailers meant for 600 bags haul 1,000 bags, he said, accelerating road damage. He called for a fully operational maritime single window to cut delays and improve transparency, alongside investment in coastal shipping and inland waterways.

He identified Calabar as well-positioned to become a regional trade hub due to its proximity to Cameroon and its inland waterways, but said it requires a coordinated maritime strategy.

CILT Cross River chairman, Dr. Aniefiok Iton, called for a shift towards regional collaboration with actionable outcomes, while State Transport Commissioner, Ekpenyong Cobham, described the state’s littoral advantage as a gift and a responsibility that must be harnessed for prosperity.