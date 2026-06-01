Nigeria and Liberia have agreed to strengthen cooperation in the maritime sector as part of efforts to grow Africa’s blue economy and expand opportunities for young professionals.

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dayo Mobereola, said the partnership reflects both countries’ long-standing relationship and shared commitment to regional integration and capacity building.

He made the remarks while hosting the Honorary Consul of Liberia in Lagos, Mr. Dapo Akinosun, SAN, at NIMASA headquarters in Lagos. Mobereola said stronger collaboration among African countries is key to unlocking the continent’s maritime potential and improving training and job opportunities in the sector.

“The time has come for African nations to upscale maritime collaboration… Sea-time training and practical exposure will position Nigerian and African youths to compete effectively in the international maritime space,” he said.

He also thanked the Liberian government for supporting Nigeria’s bid for the Category C seat at the International Maritime Organization (IMO), noting that both countries have maintained steady cooperation over the years. Akinosun said the visit was aimed at strengthening ties between both countries and deepening cooperation in maritime administration, safety, trade, and capacity development. He added that Liberia values Nigeria’s leadership in the sector and looks forward to closer collaboration to advance Africa’s blue economy.