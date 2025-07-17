From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has warned that Nigeria remains an independent nation capable of making its own decisions, particularly on security and counterterrorism affairs, and cannot be swayed by external commentary or claims that do not align with its own intelligence and national interest.

The DHQ issued the warning on Thursday, July 17, in response to claims by the Turkish government alleging that members of the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) are operating in Nigeria under the guise of educational and healthcare institutions.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, addressing journalists’ questions at a media briefing in Abuja, said the DHQ does not recognise the claims as official or verified. “Information from the person you are talking about, as far as Defence Headquarters is concerned, is an unofficial announcement. Everybody is free to say whatever they want. There is freedom of information,” he said.

While acknowledging Nigeria’s diplomatic and military relationships with several countries, Kangye warned against accepting unverified foreign narratives, especially those that may undermine national integrity or incite suspicion. “Nigeria is an independent sovereign nation that can think and act for itself,” he stated.

“We cannot take what other people are saying about Nigeria and accept it without our own independent assessment. Nigeria knows what it is, and the Nigerian military has its own code of conduct and operational guidelines,” Kangye added.

He also pointed to the rise of global propaganda and psychological operations, suggesting that foreign assertions could be part of broader strategic manoeuvres. “There are propagandists all over the world. Psychological oppressions go on everywhere. That’s why we must be vigilant,” he said.

Kangye reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to fighting terrorism on its own terms, guided by national priorities and internal intelligence. He reiterated that while the country values its international allies, its security decisions will always reflect its status as a sovereign state.

The warning follows remarks by the Turkish Ambassador-designate to Nigeria, Mehmet Poroy, at a dinner held on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Abuja to mark Turkey’s Democracy and National Unity Day. Poroy had raised concerns about FETO’s active presence in Nigeria, stating, “The presence of such an organisation poses a threat to every country in which it operates… particularly in the fields of education and healthcare.”

He added that Turkey continues to brief Nigeria on what it views as the group’s subversive activities and urged Nigerian authorities to remain “vigilant and cautious”.