Nigeria hits 99.2% of OPEC quota as PINL commends host communities

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Nigeria recorded a major boost in crude oil production in April 2026, achieving 99.2 percent of its 1.5 million barrels per day production quota approved by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The latest production figures released by the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission showed that the country’s crude oil output rose by 7.58 percent compared with March 2026 levels.

According to the commission, peak crude oil production in April reached 1.85 million barrels per day, while the lowest production figure for the month stood at 1.46 million barrels per day.

Also, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) reported improved performance in the oil and gas sector, posting about N276 billion profit after tax in March 2026 amid rising production and gas output.

Reacting to the development, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) attributed the improved output to enhanced protection of oil and gas assets and stronger collaboration among stakeholders in host communities.

Speaking during the company’s monthly stakeholders’ meeting with representatives from Imo, Abia and Rivers States in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, the General Manager, Community and Stakeholders Relations of PINL, Akpos Mezeh, said the production increase reflected the impact of stability and cooperation along pipeline corridors.

He said: “These figures are not ordinary statistics. They are direct evidence that stability, cooperation, and effective protection of pipeline infrastructure produce measurable economic benefits for our nation and our people.”

He said host communities, surveillance teams, traditional rulers and security agencies played critical roles in safeguarding the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) and Eastern Gas Network facilities.

According to him, incidents of pipeline vandalism have reduced significantly, while intelligence gathering and stakeholder engagement have continued to improve across operational areas.

Mezeh disclosed that no infraction was recorded on the Trans Niger Pipeline within the last one month, describing the development as a reflection of improved synergy among stakeholders.

He reiterated PINL’s commitment to sustaining community engagement and social investment programmes targeted at improving livelihoods in host communities.

The PINL official also called for continued support and unity among stakeholders to sustain the gains recorded in the sector and further improve Nigeria’s oil production output.

In his reaction, the HRM, Eze Sergeant Awuse, Paramount Ruler of Emohua Kingdom in Rivers State, expressed satisfaction with the operations of the company, acknowledging the company’s effort in helping the country’s revenue base.

He expressed: “I’m satisfied with what PINL is doing to help this country.

Your company has in very significant way made it possible for more oil to flow with less vandalisation.”

On his part, King of Eleme Kingdom, HRM, Dr Philip Obele acknowledged the company for restoring sanity in the oil sector and making Nigeria profit from oil production.

He noted that pipeline vandalism has become a thing of the past in his kingdom due to PINL’s surveillance activities.