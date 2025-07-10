From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria and the French Republic have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in the fields of security, trade, education, and culture.

This was even as both countries agreed to continue to explore mutual opportunities built on decades of strong diplomatic relations.

The development took place in Abuja when the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, received in audience the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Marc Fonbaustier.

The Special Assistant on Communication and New Media to Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Magnus Eze, in a statement issued in Abuja, said the Minister hailed the cordial ties between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, stating that the personal bond between the two leaders had helped advance bilateral relations.

She expressed Nigeria’s readiness to operationalise various agreements signed during President Tinubu’s state visit to France in November 2024, including those on energy, infrastructure, and education.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu called on France to encourage more of its investors to explore the Nigerian market, while also acknowledging the expansion of Nigerian banks such as Access Bank, First Bank, Zenith Bank, and United Bank for Africa into the French financial space.

The minister further assured the envoy that French investments were safe in Nigeria, adding that the Federal Government was actively engaged in creating an enabling business environment for existing and prospective investors through the introduction of measures to ensure fiscal responsibility, transparency, accountability, and adherence to due process.

While commending the French Government for its support in Nigeria’s counter-terrorism fight, Odumegwu-Ojukwu expressed optimism that continued collaboration, particularly in the areas of defence and intelligence, would further improve regional stability.

She highlighted Nigeria’s ongoing efforts in the Northeast through military engagement, rehabilitation of displaced communities, and socio-economic programmes aimed at de-radicalisation and reintegration.

“We will continue to count on France’s support in the campaign against terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria, particularly through continued strategic cooperation and assistance,” Odumegwu-Ojukwu said.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu also sought France’s support for Nigeria’s candidates in international organisations and urged French businesses to tap into the emerging investment climate under the auspices of MEDEF—the largest federation of entrepreneurs in France.

She emphasised the importance of strengthening educational cooperation, citing a student exchange agreement between the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) and Campus France, while also expressing concern over irregular migration and its effect on Nigeria’s global image.

The minister pledged that Nigeria would remain a reliable partner in promoting peace, trade, and development, especially in the Niger Delta region, and assured the French envoy of a safe and enabling environment for French businesses.

On his part, Fonbaustier, who was accompanied by the Deputy Head of Mission, Jean-François Hasperue, noted that France and Nigeria share a strategic mirroring effect in their ideals of sovereignty, non-alignment, and self-reliance.

He expressed confidence that both countries can build more meaningful collaborations devoid of colonial baggage, given that France has no colonial history with Nigeria.

On the cultural front, the French envoy announced plans for a major exhibition in Lagos celebrating the legacy of Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, in October 2025.

He also disclosed that preparations were in top gear for the Forum Creation Africa, a joint cultural event involving over 800 participants from France and Nigeria, set to hold in Lagos from October 16–18, 2025.

The event, the envoy stated, will feature concerts, fashion shows, and exhibitions.

Fonbaustier raised concerns over the negative perception of Nigeria in France, often shaped by media narratives around insecurity and crime.

He pledged to correct this narrative and build investors’ confidence by highlighting Nigeria’s reforms and potential.

The ambassador acknowledged the economic reforms under President Tinubu, including the unification of the forex market and removal of fuel subsidies, which he said had created fresh opportunities for investment in agriculture, renewable energy, ICT, and the creative industry.

The ambassador extended an invitation to the minister to attend France’s National Day celebration scheduled to hold on Monday, July 14, 2025.