From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

On Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary, the First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, has urged all citizens to unite for the nation’s progress under the theme, “Nigeria at 65: All Hands-On Deck for a Greater Nation.”

In her heartfelt message, the First Lady challenged Nigerians to reflect on their role in the country’s development.

She referenced a powerful 1925 essay by Gebran Kalil Gebran, stating, “Are you a politician, asking what your country can do for you or a zealous one, asking what you can do for your country? If you are the first, then you are a parasite, if the second, then you are an oasis in a desert.”

She further invoked the spirit of service echoed by former U.S. President John F. Kennedy in his 1961 inaugural address: “My Fellow Citizens, ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country.”

The First Lady called on all Nigerians to play their part in nation-building, assuring them that their sacrifices would not be in vain. She concluded with a prayerful wish: “Happy 65th Independence Anniversary. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”