From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

As Nigeria marks her 65th Independence Day, former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, has called for deep reflection on the nation’s journey and a renewed commitment to genuine leadership and accountability.

This is contained in his independence day massage to Nigerians

Kachikwu emphasized on the need for both individual and collective evaluation of Nigeria’s path, pointing to decades of failed leadership and the continued suffering of ordinary Nigerians who remain the silent bearers of the country’s burdens.

“On this day, I can’t help but think of the sacrifices of our heroes past and wonder what they would say if they saw the Nigeria they laboured and sacrificed for in the here and now of October 1st, 2025,” Mr. Kachikwu stated.

He paid tribute to the resilience of the Nigerian people, who despite unfulfilled promises, continue to hold on to hope. He described their endurance as nothing short of heroic and patriotic.

“The majority of our people who are helpless and hapless are the burden bearers of decades of mostly failed leadership. In their voicelessness, they continue to carry the weight of our nation’s many problems, for were they to ever vent their collective frustrations, our country would implode,” he added.

Quoting from the Bible, Mr. Kachikwu said: “Hope deferred maketh the heart sick: but when the desire cometh, it is a tree of life” (Proverbs 13:12), asking when the long-promised transformation will become a reality for ordinary citizens.

He further challenged today’s leaders to respond to the yearnings of the people:“When will the Nigeria of their dreams emerge? When will this nation work for everyone irrespective of tribe, tongue and religion?”

Kachikwu wished Nigerians a peaceful Independence Day and called on all leaders to reflect on their roles in building a better future.“Happy Independence Day everyone, and may God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”