… Enters into partnership with the state government

From John Adams Minna

With almost 10 years after the suspension of its flight operations in Minna, the Overland Airline has resumed flight operations from the newly inaugurated Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, Minna, Niger state.

This follows a partnership agreement entered into with the Niger State government as part of deliberate efforts by state government ease the movement of potential investors into the state.

Recalled that a similar agreement was entered into between the state government under the ex. Governor Babangida Aliyu administration and the management of the airline but was suspended due to the bad condition of facilities, including the runway at the airport.

However following the remodeling of the airport and the upgrading of its facilities to an international standard by the current administration, the management has signed a partnership agreement to resume commercial flight from the airport.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Overland Airways, Captain Edward Boyo who disclosed this development to newsmen in Minna after the agreement with the state, revealed that the flights operation is scheduled to begin on April 23, 2025, connecting Minna to Abuja and Lagos, Nigeria’s political and commercial capitals.

According to him, “this was achievement through the visionary leadership of the Niger State governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, and the strategic efforts of the New Niger Development Project (NNDP) and New Niger Aviation (NNA), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) created to manage and enhance the aviation ecosystem in Niger State”.

Captain Boyo further explained that the state government partnership with Overland Airways—Nigeria’s longest-serving private domestic airline—represents a key milestone in actualizing Governor Bago’s infrastructural development blueprint and in positioning Niger State as a regional hub for investment, trade, and tourism.

According to him “We are honoured to be chosen as the launch airline for this historic route, “This service underscores our commitment to expanding connectivity across Nigeria and partnering with visionary governments like Niger State to bring growth closer to the people. We applaud Governor Bago and the NNA team for this bold and transformational move.” he added.

Also speaking, the Chief Operating Officer of NNA, Alhaji Liman Katamba Kutigi stated that, “This launch is more than an air route—it’s a bridge to opportunity. By partnering with Overland Airways, we are setting a new standard in regional air connectivity, with safety, reliability, and economic impact at the center”.

He added that “this is the beginning of a broader agenda to transform Niger State into a key player in Nigeria’s aviation and logistics corridor.”

He pointed out that Overland Airways is known for its excellence in regional air travel, will operate these flights using its brand-new Embraer E-175 aircraft. The airline has maintained IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) registered since 2015 and operates a fleet that includes Embraer jets, ATR-42s, ATR-72s, and Beechcraft 1900Ds respectively.

In their separate remarks, the Niger State Ministry of Transport, in collaboration with the NNDP, also noted: “The journey to make Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport operational has been long and deliberate—from infrastructure in compliance with aviation standards. We are proud to deliver a world-class airport that reflects Niger State’s potential and ambition. The Governor’s commitment has been relentless, and this milestone is just the beginning.”

According to the Flight Schedules as announced by the airlines indicates that; Minna – Lagos – Minna: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, while it

Departs Lagos to Minna: 8:00 AM

Departs Minna to Lagos: 3:00 PM

Minna – Abuja – Minna: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and to Departs Minna to Abuja: 9:30 AM as well Departs Abuja to Minna: 2:00 PM.

The airline also asked the public to visit www.overlandairways.com For bookings and reservations.