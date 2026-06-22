NGF chairman hails Oyebanji’s re‑election as endorsement of leadership, pledges support

From Juliana Taiwo‑Obalonye, Abuja

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has congratulated Governor Biodun Oyebanji on his re‑election as Ekiti State governor, describing the victory as a strong endorsement of his leadership and developmental vision.

In a congratulatory message dated June 21, 2026, AbdulRazaq said the “overwhelming mandate” Oyebanji secured at the polls reflected the confidence and trust the people of Ekiti State have in his administration and its commitment to the state’s progress.

“The governor’s victory is a testament to the goodwill he has earned through dedicated service and impactful governance,” the NGF chairman said, according to a statement signed by, Director of Media and Strategic Communications, NGF, Yunusa Abdullahi.

AbdulRazaq expressed confidence that Oyebanji would build on the achievements of his first term by deepening reforms and implementing policies aimed at promoting prosperity, inclusiveness and improved welfare for Ekiti residents.

“The Nigeria Governors’ Forum looks forward to your continued contributions to our collective efforts to strengthen subnational governance and advance our nation’s development aspirations,” he added, pledging the Forum’s commitment to working with the Ekiti governor to advance subnational governance and national development goals.

The NGF chairman wished Oyebanji a successful and impactful tenure as he begins his new term in office.