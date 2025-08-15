The Lagos State Government has taken a decisive step toward reforming landlord–tenant relations with the introduction of the Lagos State Tenancy Bill 2025, a key legislation aimed at protecting both tenants and landlords, while unlocking fresh investments in the state’s booming real estate sector.

Speaking at the public hearing on the bill, held on Wednesday at the Lagos State House of Assembly, the Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, said the bill addresses longstanding disputes between landlords and tenants by providing clarity on rights and responsibilities.

“As of today, there are issues surrounding the landlord and tenant relationship. This bill is intended to make sure that everybody knows his or her rights, the tenant is protected, the landlord is protected,” Akinderu-Fatai stated.

The Commissioner praised the Assembly for its meticulous research and commitment to drafting the bill, adding that it would inspire confidence among property developers and financiers. “The new tenancy bill will escalate investment in the real estate sector and encourage investors to come in with confidence that when they build, their investment is well protected,” he said.

One of the key reforms in the bill is the mandatory registration of estate agents, coupled with a cap on commission and agency fees — measures the Commissioner described as a direct response to public complaints about exploitation.

Other forward-thinking provisions include enabling virtual hearings to speed up dispute resolution and recognising Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) agreements that can be enforced by the courts if chosen by legal representatives.

Akinderu-Fatai also called for a review of the existing law requiring landlords to insure properties against loss or damage, and commended the new clause granting landlords the right to inspect and maintain premises — provided they give tenants prior notice.

The public hearing, chaired by Ege Olusegun Adebisi, Chairman of the House Committee on Housing, was attended by top government officials, industry stakeholders, and professional associations including the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), Association of Realtors, and the Real Estate Agents Association of Nigeria.

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, represented by Kayode Ogundipe, reiterated the legislature’s commitment to delivering a tenancy law that is fair, transparent, and investment-friendly.

With this bill, Lagos said it is positioning itself not only as a haven for tenants and landlords but also as a magnet for global real estate capital, setting a benchmark for tenancy laws across Nigeria.