NECO’ll start computer-based examinations this year -Minister

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has confirmed that the National Examinations Council (NECO) would begin Computer-Based Examination (CBE) later this year.

He disclosed this at an event to mark the 25th anniversary of NECO in Abuja, yesterday.

“The silver jubilee invites Nigerians to celebrate what NECO has achieved, especially in equity, transparency and the use of data to inform policy decisions.”

The minister said the adoption of technology-driven processes, such as secure data management, electronic results where feasible and robust moderation systems has further strengthened integrity and efficiency of the Council.

“We must, therefore, explore innovative assessment approaches that reflect 21st-century competencies, such as critical thinking, problem-solving and digital literacy, while maintaining rigorous standards.

“We are at the threshold of a very important reform, which NECO is spearheading and that is the CBE which is to commence this year. This will go a long way in curbing the menace of examination malpractice due to its ability to track and detect suspicious activity and also provide real-time monitoring of candidates.”

He noted that NECO has continued to serve as the standard-bearer for external examinations, ensuring that certificates reflect genuine mastery and readiness for subsequent opportunities.

He said that NECO has remained committed to widening access, addressing disparities and ensuring that learners from all backgrounds have a fair chance to demonstrate their competencies.

In his address, the Registrar of NECO, Prof. Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi, recalled that NECO began as a bold initiative to harmonise and enhance the administration of national examinations.

He confirmed that in the earliest days, the Council faced daunting hurdles which include limited public trust, infrastructure gaps and questions about the validity and reliability of our assessments.

“Yet, through steadfast leadership, transparent processes and a steadfast commitment to the national interest, we gradually earned the trust of students, parents, schools and stakeholders both nationally and internationally,” he said.

He said the Council has laid the foundations of credibility through sheer procedures, timely release of results and consistent standards. “Additionally, we built a culture of accountability, ensuring that every candidate could rely on a fair and robust examination process.

“A defining hallmark of our early years was the relentless pursuit of timely release of results and easy access to services for all stakeholders. The introduction of online registration and internet-based release of results became a game-changer, bringing speed, transparency and convenience to candidates and institutions. This shift not only improved operational efficiency but also reinforced public trust in NECO as a responsive and contemporary examination body both within Nigeria and beyond its borders.

“By upholding rigorous standards, over time, NECO’s credentials gained wider recognition and acceptance, ensuring fairness across diverse candidates and maintaining consistent quality. Today, NECO is recognised on international platforms as a credible examination body contributing to educational integrity and mobility.

“This, perhaps, explained why we are currently conducting examinations in eight countries and still counting. We stand today as an internationally recognised examination body, celebrated for professionalism, integrity and impact on education policy, student outcomes and national development.

“Our procedures reflect global best practices in assessment design, security, data management and stakeholder engagement. We continue to learn, adapt and collaborate with regional and international partners to elevate standards and share wisdom,”