NDP presents female flagbearer for 2027 presidential race

The National Democratic Party on Monday, named Ada Fredrick as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

At a press conference in Abuja, Dr. Emeka Wachuku, the National Publicity Secretary of the NDP, expressed optimism that the party and its candidate could secure a significant victory at the polls.

Wachuku stated that Fredrick emerged as the party’s standard-bearer through consensus affirmation during primaries held in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

He described the candidate as a “young and tenacious grassroots politician” who had demonstrated strong leadership capacity and consistent dedication to the cause of national renewal.

Wachuku said that the presidential candidate had initially founded the ‘Ward2Ward’, grassroots support group, before founding the NDP in 2026 to serve the country more effectively.

He noted that at the party’s first National Executive Council (NEC) congress, Fredrick had also emerged as its first National Chairman, alongside members of the National Working Committee (NWC), in an exercise observed by INEC officials.

“NDP is a progressive political family that recognises the inherent value of the female gender and the energy of the youth,” he said.

The publicity secretary added that Fredrick’s candidacy embodied the party’s core mission of giving Nigerians hope, upholding a bright future for the nation and putting Nigeria first.

Outlining the party’s vision for national renewal, Wachuku highlighted key target areas, including provision of basic infrastructure to support job creation as well as a deliberate economic shift toward inward processing of Nigeria’s natural resources.

“NDP believes that Nigeria’s renewal must reflect the urgent and expected desires of Nigerians.

“This includes basic infrastructure that supports economic growth and jobs; accessible, affordable healthcare for all Nigerians; quality education and investments that strengthen human capital, and welfare and social support for the elderly and retirees.

“We also have a deliberate plan for harnessing Nigeria’s natural resources inwardly, transforming them into value-added production and positioning Nigeria as an exporter of finished goods, not only raw materials,” he said.

On governance, Wachuku pledged that the party would run an inclusive administration that accommodates women and youths in decision-making, while prioritising the elimination of waste and leakages across government sectors.

He also emphasised the NDP’s commitment to preserving true federalism by ensuring fairness and accountability across federal, state, and local administrations.

In her acceptance speech, Fredrick described her emergence as a huge responsibility, noting that the nation urgently required the empathetic leadership that women could provide.

“This responsibility is huge, but with God on our side, we will do our best. Nigeria has come a long way; a lot is happening, and we need women.

“At this point in our lives, we need great women who can speak out passionately and be heard. We will do our best to make sure we give Nigerians the light of hope and fulfil all the promises in our manifesto,” Fredrick said.

She further stated that the party would soon unveil its full manifesto to the public, which would clearly demonstrate why the NDP remained the best political option for the country.

“I will not fail you, I will not fail my country. I will do my best as a woman, a mother and a sister.

“We are calling on Nigerian women and the youth to join hands with us to make Nigeria a better place for all of us,” she said.