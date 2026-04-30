By Christopher Oji

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has raided three illicit drug warehouses hidden in a residential estate in Okota, Lagos, where 2,360,000 pills of high-potency tramadol (225mg) and 1,909,400 bottles of codeine syrup, with a combined street value of N16,927,200,000.00, were recovered.

The high-stakes, intelligence-led, coordinated operations were conducted on Friday, April 17, 2026, at 98 Olukayode Awofisayo Street, Park View Estate, Ago Palace, Okota, where a large warehouse was uncovered, and two others at 5 Charles Ndumetu Street in the same estate. Recovered from the three warehouses were 19,094 cartons containing 1,909,400 bottles of codeine syrup, and 2,360,000 pills of high-potency tramadol (225mg) in another 34 cartons.

Reacting to the development, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Marwa (retd), said the successful operations had dealt a staggering blow to the heart of the pharmaceutical drug black market, leading to the dismantling of a major drug syndicate in the country.

Marwa expressed profound pride in the operatives involved, describing the seizure as a monumental victory in the ongoing fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in Nigeria.

He said, “The scale of this recovery—nearly 4.3 million units of lethal substances—is a testament to the fact that our officers are staying several steps ahead of these merchants of death. To find such volumes hidden within residential estates like Park View and busy hubs like Okota shows the desperation of these cartels, but it also highlights the peerless intelligence capabilities of our team.”

The NDLEA boss reiterated that there is no safe haven for drug traffickers in Nigeria, adding that whether they hide their illicit goods in elite mansions or suburban warehouses, the agency’s reach is long and its resolve is firm.

“Let this be a clear signal to those who think they can profit from the destruction of our children’s futures: we will find you, we will dismantle your networks, and we will bring the full weight of the law upon you,” he warned.